NPCC basketball falls to Trinidad State
Slavomyr Marchenko goes in for the layup against Denys Bachurin of Trinidad State on Saturday afternoon at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

 Daniel Stinman / MPCC Communications

NORTH PLATTE — The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team saw their 15-point lead erased in the second half, as the Trojans came from behind to defeat the Knights 85-75 on Saturday afternoon.

The Knights hit their stride early on the offensive end in the first half, jumping out to an 11-4 advantage on a 3 by Jevarrick Butler. The Trojans answered with a 7-0 run to knot the game up with 13:32 to play in the first half.

The Knights answered with a 16-4 run over the next seven minutes to push their lead out to 12. Trinidad State halted the Knights run momentarily with a basket in the paint, but the Knights went on a short 6-2 run to push their lead back to 13 with four minutes to play. North Platte continued to hit their stride on the offensive end, outscoring the Trojans 9-7 over the remaining minutes of the first half to take a 41-26 lead into the half.

In the second half, the Trojans turned the table and used a 13-3 run to pull within one with 6:32 to play. The Trojans continued their offensive attack and took their first lead of the game just thirty seconds later at 68-67.

Trailing for the first time, the Knights matched the Trojans basket-for-basket before regaining the lead as Dennis completed the old fashioned 3-point play for a 74-72 lead. The Trojans reversed the momentum down the stretch and closed the game on a 13-1 run to defeat the Knights.

German Plotnikov led the Knights in scoring, totaling 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Caleb Horne was the top rebounder for North Platte, collecting 10 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.

The Knights (6-12) will round out their 2021 regular season schedule on Tuesday against Western Nebraska Community College. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. in Scottsbluff.

