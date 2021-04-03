NPCC Knights volleyball qualifies for nationals

The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team is headed to nationals for the first time since 2010.

The Knights won a best-of-three series over North Dakota State College of Science Friday and Saturday in Wahpeton, North Dakota, to qualify for the National Junior College Athletic Association Volleyball National Championship.

“We played good volleyball against a good team, and it feels good to make it to the national tournament,” NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall said.

The Knights won the first match of the Northwest Plains Championship 3-2 Friday then lost the second match Saturday morning, 21-25, 18-25 and 20-25.

Peyton Negley led the Knights in the first match with 12 kills. Taylor Hansen had 10 kills. Erica Hopping put up 33 assists and Ruby Valle had 18 digs.

The Knights then bounced back with a 3-1 win in the final round to seal the deal, winning 25-22, 25-23, 20-25 and 25-21.

Negley had 20 kills and 27 digs that time around. Hansen contributed 12 kills, and five blocks, and Alysen Daniels posted 11 kills.