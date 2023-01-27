NPCC men, women fall to Southeast

BEATRICE — The North Platte Community College men could not find their rhythm on offense in an 85-69 loss to Southeast Community College on Friday night.

Bruce Carpenter led all North Platte scorers with 19 points, while teammate Antwone Gonzales chipped in 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. As a team, North Platte closed out the game shooting 37.7 percent (26-69) from the floor, but only connected on 1-of-12 from the perimeter against the Storm.

A quick Knights run to open the second half narrowed a double-digit halftime margin to nine, but tough defense by the Storm kept North Platte uncomfortable on the offensive end.

The Storm grew the lead back to double digits on their next offensive possession, and that's where it would stay until the final two minutes.

A Knights steal and transition dunk by Gonzales and layup by Adedigba cut the deficit to 77-69, but Southeast held the Knights scoreless over the final 1:37 to earn the win.

North Platte (9-8) faces Northeastern Junior College at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bank of Colorado Event Center in Sterling, Colorado.

WOMEN

Southeast 73, NPCC 69

A balanced offensive scoring attack for North Platte was not enough to hold off the Southeast offense in 73-69 loss on Friday night at Truman Center Gymnasium.

Samantha Riggles led the Knights with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals against the Storm. Jada Grigsby (15) and Fumnanya Ijeh (14) rounded out the North Platte double-digit scorers, while teammate Reece Halley led the Knights on the glass with 10 rebounds to accompany her nine points.

A Knights eight-point second half lead evaporated as the Storm slowly chipped away at the margin in the third quarter.

Southeast opened the quarter with a deep 3 from Hannah Macke to cut the deficit to five, then slowly stole the momentum and narrowed the margin to one with 1:33 to play. The Storm would take the lead to end the frame.

Southeast extended their lead to six in the opening minutes of the final quarter, but a short rally cut the margin to 53-51 with 6:39 to play.

The margin stayed under six for the next 3:19, until back-to-back 3 pointers extended the Storm lead to ten. A Grigsby 3 pointer capped off a late run by the Knights as they narrowed the margin to three, but Southeast kept the Knights from taking back the momentum and sealed the game out at the free throw line.

North Platte falls to 5-14 on the season and 0-1 in Region IX play. Southeast improves to 12-9 overall on the year and 2-0 in Region IX action.

North Platte faces Northeastern Junior College at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sterling.