NPCC softball sweeps Northwest Kansas

Ramirez went the full seven innings, and while she allowed six runs, she did just enough to keep her team in the lead.

“The defense has their moments,” Higgins said. “We get a little bit of a lead and we start to relax a little bit. They stayed focused and they did their jobs today really well. They adjusted to pitchers when we needed to and kept the momentum up.”

Ramirez also got a ton of run support in the third. Kirsten Greenwalt reached first on an error, and Essence McRae singled. Two batters later, Jenny Singer ripped an RBI single up the middle and regained the NPCC lead.

Zoey Bredleau-Beehler laced an RBI double that put the Knights up 5-3, then Young doubled to left center that scored in two more runs. Later in the inning, Greenwalt did the same and pushed the score out to 9-3.

The Mustangs didn’t score again until the fifth inning, when a runner scored from first on a couple misthrows. An RBI single to left field scored in one more run and made it a 9-5 game.

Northwest Kansas’ final run came in the sixth, when an RBI single set the score at 9-6.

NPCC 6, Northwest Kansas 3