NPCC softball sweeps Northwest Kansas

The North Platte Community College softball team had two of its better offensive performances of the season, and saw strong showings in the pitcher’s circle from Nevaeh Ramirez and Jordan Young on Monday in a doubleheader against Northwest Kansas Technical College.
The Knights have won five games in a row.
“It feels good just to finally start getting into a rhythm, not having to mess with the weather,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “We’ve gotten good weather the last two weeks. It’s all it’s going to take to get into a rhythm. I’ve said that from the beginning, these kids have the talent, they have the drive.”
The Knights held on for a 9-6 win in the first game with Ramirez pitching, then they took the second game 6-3 with Young in the circle.
NPCC finishes its season Wednesday in a doubleheader against McCook. The first game starts at 5 p.m.
NPCC 9, Northwest Kansas 6
An early 3-0 lead was quickly squandered when the Mavericks blasted a 2-out 3-RBI triple in the top of the second to tie the game.
The Knights used a high-scoring third inning to power out to a six-run lead, which was enough to hold off Northwest Kansas and win the first game of a doubleheader 9-6.
Ramirez went the full seven innings, and while she allowed six runs, she did just enough to keep her team in the lead.
“The defense has their moments,” Higgins said. “We get a little bit of a lead and we start to relax a little bit. They stayed focused and they did their jobs today really well. They adjusted to pitchers when we needed to and kept the momentum up.”
Ramirez also got a ton of run support in the third. Kirsten Greenwalt reached first on an error, and Essence McRae singled. Two batters later, Jenny Singer ripped an RBI single up the middle and regained the NPCC lead.
Zoey Bredleau-Beehler laced an RBI double that put the Knights up 5-3, then Young doubled to left center that scored in two more runs. Later in the inning, Greenwalt did the same and pushed the score out to 9-3.
The Mustangs didn’t score again until the fifth inning, when a runner scored from first on a couple misthrows. An RBI single to left field scored in one more run and made it a 9-5 game.
Northwest Kansas’ final run came in the sixth, when an RBI single set the score at 9-6.
NPCC 6, Northwest Kansas 3
It took a little longer for the bats to get going, but once NPCC took the lead, it never faltered.
Madisyn Hamar hit a ground ball to the shortstop, and Young scored the game’s first run as North Platte defeated Northwest Kansas 6-3.
Young kept the Mustangs scoreless until the fifth inning, but the Knights already amassed a 4-0 lead by then. For the second time in as many games, Bredleau-Beehler drove in a run on a double. Morganne Brown and Young both brought in runs on RBI groundouts.
Northwest Kansas figured Young out a bit in the fifth when it put two runners on base with just one out. A wild pitch scored in a run and a bloop single to left put runners on second and third. An RBI groundout made it a 4-2 game.
NPCC got those two runs back in the fifth, including one on a Jayden Horner solo home run, and the Knights got out of the sixth without letting up a hit.
The Mustangs put together one last run in the top of the seventh on a deep pop up to second base, but Young ended the game when she forced a groundout to second base for the final out.
“We still can do some work, but we’re finally starting to click. We’re in a good spot. We need to keep our heads and keep focused, and get back to work.”