The North Platte Community College softball team rounded out its final day in Sioux City, Iowa, with two wins Sunday afternoon.

The Knights played Briar Cliff University first and defeated the Chargers 6-4.

NPCC tied the game, then pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. Gwen Anderson doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one of the runs.

The Knights tallied three more runs in the fourth inning thanks to the efforts of Anderson, Kelsey Woodhouse and Nancy Martinez.

Taelyn Dakamas toed the rubber for North Platte. The righty surrendered four runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out one.

The Knights played Morningside University JV next and stole the lead late for a 9-8 victory. NPCC tied things up at 8-8 in the top of the seventh inning when Nancy Martinez singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. The Knights were batting in the top of the eighth when they scored another run on a stolen base.

Altogether, North Platte had 10 hits in the game — Martinez, Anderson, Amya Blake-Cosper and Juliana Ortiz each collected two.

Angelina Lockhart was in the pitcher’s circle for North Platte. She surrendered eight runs on five hits over eight innings, striking out eight.

“We started out slow in both games but fought to get wins,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “Our confidence is building as we now have played more games in the last two weeks than we did the first six weeks of our season.”

The next game for the Knights will be at home. They will face off with McCook Community College in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The most up-to-date information about NPCC athletics can be found on the Knights Facebook and Twitter accounts and online at npccknights.com.