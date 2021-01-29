NPCC sweeps Central Community College

Diamond Moore posted a game-high 25 points, and Kayla Pope added 18 more as North Platte Community College women picked up their first win of the season after defeating Central Community College 81-77 on Friday in North Platte.
“I think it was a tale of two halves,” Knights coach Jeff Thurman said. “I thought first half we played really well. We executed well offensively and defended, only giving up 30 points and (Central) shooting under 30%.
“Second half we got complacent. Got real complacent. Didn’t defend. Weren’t making shots. We’re a team where in order for us to make shots, we got to defend and get stops.”
NPCC heavily relied on Moore and Pope in a 26-point first quarter in which the two scorers combined for 16 of them. Pope scored on a mid-range jumper to give North Platte a 6-4 lead, and the Knights quickly turned that into a 10-point advantage.
Both teams traded points the rest of the quarter as North Platte took a 26-16 lead into the second. Moore and Pope went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter capped by Pope’s 3 to push the Knights ahead 33-16.
The duo led North Platte to a 19-point second that also featured a pair of baskets from Amber Wolever. The Knights held Central to 14 points, and no Raider player made more than one shot (not including free throws).
With his team up 47-30 going into the second half, Thurman said they started to ease up.
“They see the score, and they see how much success we’re having on the offensive end,” Thurman said. “Instead of having that mentality of extending that lead … for a very good team, we just kind of let go of our goal.”
That 17-point lead at halftime fell to a four-point advantage midway through the third. The Raiders hit four consecutive 3s as part of a 17-4 run that bringing them to within four at 55-51.
“We just got a little complacent on defense and lost the shooters and didn’t follow the scouting report,” Thurman said. “We didn’t let it bother us the whole second half. We dug our feet in and made the plays we needed too and got the stops.”
As close as Central got to taking the lead — down 57-55 near the end of the third — the Raiders couldn’t finish the job. The Knights went on a 7-0 run to close out the frame that featured a big 3 from Janay Brauer to go back up 64-55.
Central went on one last run in the fourth and made it a 71-69 game, but North Platte’s Jordyn Moon hit a 3 with about three minutes left, and Wolever stole the ball on the next possession and got fouled. A few free throws and some misses from Central ended the game in the Knights’ favor.
“We took care of business right here on our home floor like we need to,” Thurman said. “On to the next.”
NPCC 82, CCC 60
German Plotnikov scored a game-high 28 points as the North Platte Community College boys cruised to an 82-60 win over Central Community College on Friday in North Platte.
Both teams spent the first few minutes trading the lead until Plotnikov’s inside shot gave North Platte the lead for good at 12-11. Timur Krupalija and Jason Eubank knocked down back-to-back shots as North Platte went ahead by five.
Central stuck around for most of the first half, but every shot made was met with a North Platte basket. Tredyn Prososki drained a 3-pointer to make it a 24-21 game, but the Knights responded with two Plotnikov baskets.
North Platte relied on Plotnikov’s inside presence in the first half, as 20 of his points came in the first frame alone. No other player scored in double-digits in the first half.
North Platte spread the ball around more in the second. Eubank led off with a jumper and two free throws to extend the Knights lead even further. He finished with 12 points.
Jevarrick Butler finished with 13, nine of which came in the second half. He hit a 3 late to put the Knights up 80-56. Trevon Dennis scored 11 and Krupalija posted 10.