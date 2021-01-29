NPCC sweeps Central Community College

With his team up 47-30 going into the second half, Thurman said they started to ease up.

“They see the score, and they see how much success we’re having on the offensive end,” Thurman said. “Instead of having that mentality of extending that lead … for a very good team, we just kind of let go of our goal.”

That 17-point lead at halftime fell to a four-point advantage midway through the third. The Raiders hit four consecutive 3s as part of a 17-4 run that bringing them to within four at 55-51.

“We just got a little complacent on defense and lost the shooters and didn’t follow the scouting report,” Thurman said. “We didn’t let it bother us the whole second half. We dug our feet in and made the plays we needed too and got the stops.”

As close as Central got to taking the lead — down 57-55 near the end of the third — the Raiders couldn’t finish the job. The Knights went on a 7-0 run to close out the frame that featured a big 3 from Janay Brauer to go back up 64-55.