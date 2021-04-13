Ogallala boys golf wins Lexington Invite

McCook golf coach Joe Vetrovsky likes what he is seeing from his team at this point in the season, but he also knows there’s no way his golfers would be satisfied with whatever score they post.

“We want to continue to bring those scores down,” Vetrovsky said. “The first meet of the year, we were in the 320s, and we expect to be that, if not obviously lower than that. If we want to compete at the state level, at a high level in Class B, we want to keep bringing those scores down.”

McCook finished second on Tuesday at the Lexington Invite at Lakeside Golf Club and had two of its golfers finish in the top six. Peyton Craw carded a 77 to place third, and Brady Esch followed with an 82, good for sixth.

The Bison were only three strokes behind leader Ogallala, and Craw was only a shot behind Ogallala’s Caleb Castillo for second.

“Given the cool conditions to start out the round, the guys battled around really well,” Vetrovsky said. “Wind actually blew a little harder today then we thought it would. But just overall, the guys battled through today and did a nice job getting runner-up as a team.”