Ogallala boys golf wins Lexington Invite

McCook golf coach Joe Vetrovsky likes what he is seeing from his team at this point in the season, but he also knows there’s no way his golfers would be satisfied with whatever score they post.
“We want to continue to bring those scores down,” Vetrovsky said. “The first meet of the year, we were in the 320s, and we expect to be that, if not obviously lower than that. If we want to compete at the state level, at a high level in Class B, we want to keep bringing those scores down.”
McCook finished second on Tuesday at the Lexington Invite at Lakeside Golf Club and had two of its golfers finish in the top six. Peyton Craw carded a 77 to place third, and Brady Esch followed with an 82, good for sixth.
The Bison were only three strokes behind leader Ogallala, and Craw was only a shot behind Ogallala’s Caleb Castillo for second.
“Given the cool conditions to start out the round, the guys battled around really well,” Vetrovsky said. “Wind actually blew a little harder today then we thought it would. But just overall, the guys battled through today and did a nice job getting runner-up as a team.”
Castillo led the way to Ogallala’s victory with a 76, but the Indians placed two more golfers in the top 10 that helped secure the win. Corbin Murphy came in seventh with an 82, and Jake Hiltibrand finished 10th with an 83.
Cozad as a team finished eighth and saw two of its golfers place in the top 10, with Jacob Engel and Paul Cole scoring 83s to finish eighth and ninth, respectively.
Grand Island Northwest came in third at 342, followed by Gothenburg (343), Kearney (344), Broken Bow (349) and Minden (350). North Platte placed 10th at 381, and Lexington came in 11th at 399.
“Each player probably threw away a few strokes here or there,” North Platte coach Jim Orcutt said. “We knew going in that the greens were usually inconsistent, so we had to be patient with that.”
Casey Peterson led the Bulldogs with an 85 that landed him just outside of the top 15. Danny Phillips, shooting at the No. 2 position, posted a 90, the only other North Platte golfer to score below 100.
“Casey played pretty solid today,” Orcutt said. “He had a few more strokes that he could’ve probably dropped a little bit. We just got to focus better, and we’re just still throwing away way too many strokes on chipping, putting. Inside 100 yards is killing us.”
Team results
1, Ogallala, 334. 2, McCook, 337. 3, Northwest, 342. 4, Gothenburg, 343. 5, Kearney, 344. 6, Broken Bow, 349. 7, Minden, 350. 8, Cozad, 356. 9, Holdrege, 372. 10, North Platte, 381. 11, Lexington, 399. 12, Grand Island, 400.
Individual results
1, Dylan Dahlstedt, Kearney, 74. 2, Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 76. 3, Peyton Craw, McCook, 77. 4, Joey Holling, Northwest, 78. 5, Austin Harvey, Broken Bow, 79. 6, Brady Esch, McCook, 82. 7, Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, 82. 8, Jacob Engel, Cozad, 83. 9, Paul Cole, Cozad, 83. 10, Jake Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 83. 11, Seth Daup, Gothenburg, 84. 12, Brycen Schwenka, Minden, 84. 13, Kai Jorgenson, Gothenburg, 84. 14, Kaden Broeker, Holdrege, 84. 15, Jamey Birkestrand, Minden, 85.