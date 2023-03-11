Harrison Caskey scored a game-high 26 points as the Ogallala boys basketball team defeated Omaha Concordia 72-63 in the Class C1 third-place game on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Caden Rezac added 20 points in the win, and Jeron Gager posted 15 in his final high school game.

“Yesterday was tough to bounce from, and that was a real buzzsaw we hit," Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. "It was tough to get up for this game and to get the guys locked in because we were devastated. I was really proud of them. We wanted to finish out playing how we play, which is playing hard and playing together. It was nice to see them go out like that."

Ogallala and Concordia went shot-for-shot in the first quarter, trading 3s and tying the game three times in the frame. Ogallala led 17-14 at the end of the quarter.

Concordia tied the game with a second quarter-opening 3, then both teams traded 3s to keep the score tied. Concordia then went on a 14-7 run to close out the first half with a 34-27 lead.

Concordia started the third with an 8-2 run to go up 42-29. That’s when Ogallala found its rhythm. The Indians went on a 30-7 run into the fourth quarter to take a 59-49 lead, later winning the game 72-63.

Class D1: DCS 67, MHC 59

Dundy County-Stratton lost to Maywood-Hayes Center three times this season. It was only natural both teams would meet one last time in the Class D1 state tournament, this time in the third-place game.

Dundy County-Stratton finally got its win over the Wolves.

Jackson Kerchal scored 26 points as the Tigers defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 67-59 on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.

Alex Englot finished with 18 points for Dundy County-Stratton, and Ethan Latta followed with 10.

Haydn Farr led Maywood-Hayes Center with 15 points, Jeremiah Ingison scored 13 and Kyler Cox and Hayden Kramer each had 11.

The Tigers trailed 13-7 in the first quarter, but a 17-9 second quarter gave Dundy County-Stratton a 24-22 lead at halftime.

The Tigers then responded with 26 points in the third quarter while holding the Wolves 17 to increase its lead by 11 going into the fourth.

Class D2: SEM 62, Shelton 60

Kellen Eggleston made a game-winning mid-range jumper with six seconds left to give the Mustangs a 62-60 win over Shelton on Saturday in the Class D2 third-place game at Lincoln Southeast.

Shelton’s Ashton Simmons missed two free throws in a tied game with about 30 seconds left, giving SEM the ball with enough time on the clock to go for the game winner.

SEM played Shelton close in the first half, and even regained the lead early in the third quarter at 31-29 before Shelton went on an 8-2 run to go up 37-31.

SEM cut the deficit to one at 37-36, but Shelton scored the next eight points to extend its lead to 45-36. The Bulldogs led 50-44 going into the fourth quarter.

SEM made it a one possession game at 53-50 early in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs used a mixture of made baskets and missed Shelton free throws to slowly claw away at the lead. Before long, SEM tied the game at 56-56.

Shelton scored the next two baskets to go back up by four. It was the last points the Bulldogs would score. Jace Rosentreader and Creyton Line made both of their free throw attempts to tie the game at 60-60, then Eggleston made the game winner.