Top-ranked Class C1 Ogallala defeated Adams Central 66-30 in the C1-2 District Final Monday in Gothenburg to return to the boys state tournament.

Points were hard to come by early, but the Indians (26-0) found their offense late in the first to take a 17-6 lead to the second quarter.

Ogallala would outscore Adams Central 14-9 in the second quarter for a 31-15 halftime lead.

Ogallala allowed just seven points in the third quarter and cruised to a 48-22 lead heading into the fourth.

The Indians return to Lincoln for a fifth time in the last six chances. They finished third in 2019 and and were runners-up to Auburn in 2020.

In 2022, they fell in the first round to Ashland-Greenwood. Ogallala has never won a buys title, finishing runner-up in 1955, 1958, 1992 and 2020.

Dundy County-Stratton is also heading to the state tournament. The Tigers defeated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51-36 in Kearney on Monday.

Amherst topped Hershey 65-34 in the C2-2 District Final and Shelton beat Medicine Valley 70-35 in the D2-1 District Final.

Class D1 Nos. 1 and 2 highlight Tuesday's boys district final play. St. Pat's takes on Boyd County at 7 p.m. at Northwest High School in Grand Island and Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Loomis.

Paxton, Mullen and McCook also play for chances to go to the state tournament.