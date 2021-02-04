Ogallala wrestler Maria Barnes wins at NSWCA High School State Tournament

“I shot in. It was just a normal shot,” she said. “I took her down and she was down. I held her leg. I got my two (points) when I got around her.”

Barnes entered the tournament with a first round bye, then she pinned Elgin/Pope John’s Kadance Dworak in four minutes and 30 seconds to make it to her matchup with Quinones.

The state tournament win caps off Barnes’ sophomore campaign, but it doesn’t mean she’s done for the year. As a member of the wrestling team, she still practices with the boys as they prepare for subdistricts on Friday and Saturday.

“They’re like brothers to me,” Barnes said. “I love them a lot. They’ve shown me a lot of positive things in my wrestling. They pushed me to my limits. They’re goofy; they’re awesome.”

Barnes said she will be doing national tournaments in March and April, one of which is the AAU State tournament in Kearney in March. If she does well there, she has a chance to go to Florida to compete in the Disney Duals.

All of this is just a step in the right direction, but it’s not her end goal. She wants to return to and win at girls’ state her junior and seniors years. But more importantly, she wants to make it boys state by her senior season.