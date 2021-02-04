Ogallala wrestler Maria Barnes wins at NSWCA High School State Tournament

Ogallala’s Maria Barnes knew she had a good chance of winning the NSWCA Girls High School State Tournament once she defeated Yohaly Quinones by sudden victory in the quarterfinals.
Her coach, Dano Stokey, believed in her too. Barnes, a sophomore, was down by two heading into a decisive third period, and Stokey opted to let the wrestler decide which position to take. She chose the neutral position.
“She was confident in her takedown,” Stokey said. “That confidence in her ... she had the confidence in herself.”
Barnes got a much-needed takedown in the third period to tie the match, and in overtime, she took down Quinones again in about 30 seconds.
“It gave me a lot of confidence,” Barnes said. “I felt like I was going to win it. I wanted it, so I pushed for it.”
Barnes used that mindset for the rest of the tournament, first pinning Ainsworth’s Mila Pozehl in a minute and 47 seconds in the semifinals before defeating West Point Beemer’s Saige Miserez by sudden victory to win the state championship in the 142-pound division.
“She was excited and proud of herself,” Stokey said. “She’s proud of what she accomplished. And I was excited for her.”
Just like in her sudden-victory win over Quinones, Barnes used a takedown on Miserez in overtime after setting up an attempt.
“I shot in. It was just a normal shot,” she said. “I took her down and she was down. I held her leg. I got my two (points) when I got around her.”
Barnes entered the tournament with a first round bye, then she pinned Elgin/Pope John’s Kadance Dworak in four minutes and 30 seconds to make it to her matchup with Quinones.
The state tournament win caps off Barnes’ sophomore campaign, but it doesn’t mean she’s done for the year. As a member of the wrestling team, she still practices with the boys as they prepare for subdistricts on Friday and Saturday.
“They’re like brothers to me,” Barnes said. “I love them a lot. They’ve shown me a lot of positive things in my wrestling. They pushed me to my limits. They’re goofy; they’re awesome.”
Barnes said she will be doing national tournaments in March and April, one of which is the AAU State tournament in Kearney in March. If she does well there, she has a chance to go to Florida to compete in the Disney Duals.
All of this is just a step in the right direction, but it’s not her end goal. She wants to return to and win at girls’ state her junior and seniors years. But more importantly, she wants to make it boys state by her senior season.
“That’s probably one of my biggest goals is to make it to boys state my senior year,” Barnes said. “I have to work hard and just believe in myself and keep practicing hard.”
Barnes was the only winner at the NSWCA Girls High School State Tournament from an area team, but she wasn’t the only one to medal.
Lexington’s Korah Ellis placed fifth in the 117-pound division. She defeated Mitchell’s Audrey Morris in 49 seconds in the second round and then defeated Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Lily Gomez to claim fifth place.
South Loup’s Lila Bloomer also earned fifth place in the 170-pound division. She defeated Platteview’s Kylieena McCartney by fall in 55 seconds in the first round, but she lost to Belleview West’s GiaVonni Blanks in the next round. She pinned Pierce’s Makinzie Parsons in the fifth-place match.
Paxton’s Nayeli Diaz placed in a tie for sixth after losing to Fremont’s Madison Martinez and Schuyler’s Yadira Morales.
Other competitors from local schools include Lexington’s Francisca Walsh (109), Kytzia Hernandez (109), Karen Santoyo (117) and Angelica Velasquez (124), Paxton’s Amber Crocker (117), Esmeralda Mendez (190) and Maria Garcia (190), Chase County’s Keirsten Colton (132) and Aurora Griebel (170), Gothenburg’s Amiyah Flores (109) and Shania Wear (117), Dundy County-Stratton’s Klarissa Rinne (154) and Wauneta-Palisade’s Tennille Warembourg (142).