Once the new kid, Vincent Genatone hits his stride ahead of A3 District

Darian Diaz didn’t know Vincent Genatone was joining the wrestling team when the season started. He admitted it was kind of a surprise.
Genatone was the new kid. He and his family moved to North Platte from Casper, Wyoming, in June 2020 because his dad got a job working with a neurosurgeon. He got a few calls from the North Platte football and wrestling programs reaching out and letting him know he was welcomed.
Genatone looked the part of an athlete: 6 feet in height, roughly 200-pounds of muscle and incredibly athletic. According to his hudl.com account, Genatone can squat 405 pounds, bench 255 and run a 4.7 second 40-yard dash.
When it comes to wrestling, Genatone is tough to beat. He finished runner-up in the 182-pound division last season in the Wyoming state championships. And so far this year in the 195-pound division, he’s been one of North Platte’s most consistent wrestlers.
“He’s a really good wrestler and I’m glad that he came,” Diaz said. “It really helps us out a lot.”
Genatone joins Diaz, Jaylan Ruffin and Gavyn Brauer as the only wrestlers who have been at least semifinalists at the state tournament. Brauer won the 182-pound division at state last year, and Diaz won in his division in 2019.
“It is awesome,” Genatone said. “(The team) is just so welcoming and they all brought me on like family. It’s great.”
He already knew his teammates from football season in the fall. Genatone was in the gym doing summer weights in preparation for the upcoming year along with some other players. When football started up, he wasn’t just the new kid anymore.
Genatone said about half of the football team participated in wrestling, so he already knew people going in.
“It hasn’t been too challenging,” he said. “It’s just everyone brought me in so well. It wasn’t as hard as you think. I’m hanging out with all these guys every day now for a year. You get to know them pretty well.”
Genatone said Brauer was one of the first to welcome him into the group. He’ll invite Genatone to hang out after school, or they’ll grab some food when they aren’t in school. On every wrestling road trip, like their trip this weekend to Fremont for the A3 subdistrict, they room together.
And of course they are training partners. Brauer competes in Genatone’s former weight division, so it only makes sense to pair those two up in practice. It’s not everyday someone gets to spar with a defending state champion.
“It’s more than I can ask for,” Genatone said. “He’s making me better every day. There’s no way I would be at this skill level without him.
“I had a lot of pressure seeing that I’m at a new school and I don’t know a lot of the guys here,” he added. “Having Gavyn Brauer be my wrestling partner every day definitely helped.”
Genatone’s goal is simple: He wants to win a state title. He’s putting in the work, training with some of the best around, and he thinks that can help make the difference. He came so close last year, and the result disappointed him.
“Everyone goes in thinking they’re going to win, and coming up short is hard,” Genatone said. “I think being here in North Platte with all these guys and the coaches is definitely helping me get to the next level.”
As this is his first time competing in the NSAA postseason, Genatone will be facing talent he has not seen before. These aren’t the same athletes he’s used to seeing in Wyoming. He said he can’t underestimate anybody and he’s going to treat every match in Fremont like it is his last.
“A lot of guys aren’t willing to put in the work it takes,” Genatone said. “Gavyn, the coaches, my dad, everyone’s trying to help me get better and I’m trying to help Gavyn get better. I got lucky having all these people being supportive of me.”