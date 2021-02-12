Once the new kid, Vincent Genatone hits his stride ahead of A3 District

He already knew his teammates from football season in the fall. Genatone was in the gym doing summer weights in preparation for the upcoming year along with some other players. When football started up, he wasn’t just the new kid anymore.

Genatone said about half of the football team participated in wrestling, so he already knew people going in.

“It hasn’t been too challenging,” he said. “It’s just everyone brought me in so well. It wasn’t as hard as you think. I’m hanging out with all these guys every day now for a year. You get to know them pretty well.”

Genatone said Brauer was one of the first to welcome him into the group. He’ll invite Genatone to hang out after school, or they’ll grab some food when they aren’t in school. On every wrestling road trip, like their trip this weekend to Fremont for the A3 subdistrict, they room together.

And of course they are training partners. Brauer competes in Genatone’s former weight division, so it only makes sense to pair those two up in practice. It’s not everyday someone gets to spar with a defending state champion.

“It’s more than I can ask for,” Genatone said. “He’s making me better every day. There’s no way I would be at this skill level without him.