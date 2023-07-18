Boat owners are urged to clean, drain and dry all watercraft after use at any body of water to prevent the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels.

Zebra mussels are believed to have arrived in North America as a stowaway in freshwater ballasts in commercial vessels from Europe sometime around 1986. The mussel was first discovered in the Great Lakes in Lake St. Clair in June 1988. Since then, the transport of the zebra mussel throughout much of North America has taken place and has spread to many waterways in the U.S. and Canada.

A zebra mussel is an aquatic invasive species that looks like a D-shaped clam, with alternating light and dark bands. Young zebra mussels are too small to see with the naked eye, so they can easily be transported unintentionally. Most zebra mussels are less than an inch long at maturity. Adults form large, dense colonies attaching themselves to any hard surfaces. Once this happens, damage to boating equipment, docks, dams, water treatment plants and irrigation pipes can occur and can be costly to repair. These mussels also filter large quantities of plankton from water, decreasing the food supply for native fish species. Mussels increase water clarity, causing increases in unwanted vegetation and can create a hazard on swimming areas with their sharp shells.

The counterpart to the zebra mussel is the quagga mussel, which have not been found in Nebraska to date. This mussel is usually pale and may have colored bands or bars, sometimes with a few stripes but lack a flat edge like the zebra mussel. The characteristics of both species is about the same and can have the same detrimental impacts in waterways.

Larval stage and adults can spread between waters when transported in the simplest of ways: bait buckets, live wells, bilge water or attached to a boat hull, motor, trailers and other equipment including life jackets. Zebra mussel larvae and adults can survive out of water for up to 30 days, making them easily transmitted if recreationalists and anglers travel to different water bodies with boating equipment. Boats include any vessels that come in contact with the water. Paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and paddleboats can all become transporters of unwanted mussels and other invasive and harmful hitchhikers.

Invasive zebra mussels recently were found in Beaver Lake, a private water body near Plattsmouth in eastern Nebraska.

An adult mussel was first found on a boat lift in mid-May. Follow-up sampling by Nebraska Game and Parks Aquatic Invasive Species Program confirmed the presence of microscopic young zebra mussels and adults in the lake.

It becomes the fourth water body in Nebraska to have an established zebra mussel population. The others are Lewis and Clark Lake, Lake Yankton, Offutt Base Lake and the Missouri River downstream of Gavins Point Dam.

Boaters, including kayakers, are encouraged to clean all visible plants, mud or animals from the vessel. Drain all water within the boat, including the motor, and dry the boat for five days before going to another water body. Any watercraft launched in waters infested with zebra mussels should drain all compartments completely and let the watercraft dry outside the water for at least 14 days.

In addition to clean, drain and dry requirements, Nebraska regulations also prohibit anglers, boaters or hunters from arriving at a water body with any water from another water body in a watercraft.

Each year, Nebraska Game and Parks samples water from more than 40 public waters during the summer to test for microscopic young zebra mussels. Game and Parks also employs seasonal inspectors throughout the state to check for invasive species on watercraft.

Last year, Game and Parks inspected a record 6,627 watercraft statewide. If zebra mussels are found attached to the boat, it is not allowed to launch.

Report suspected observations of zebra mussels or other aquatic invasive species to Game and Parks at 402-471-7602 or ngpc.ais@nebraska.gov.

Visit stopaquatichitchhikers.org for more details on the Clean, Drain and Dry procedure, and outdoornebraska.gov to learn more about zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species in the state.

Kites and Castles

The annual Kites and Castles will be held to the east of the low water boat ramp in Martin Bay at beautiful Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area on July 29.

Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. MST followed by sandcastle and sculpture building from noon to 4 p.m. Judging will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and awards will be given to the castle building winners at 5 p.m. Concessions will be sold from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This is a great way to enjoy the day with family and friends. Whether you’re building a sand sculpture, flying a kite, or just watching all the talented people building their sculptures, it will be a day well spent outside. For more information about the event, visit kitesandcastles.com. The Kites and Castles event is free, but a Nebraska park entry permit is required to enter the recreation area. All times given are Mountain Time for this event.

Carp-O-Rama

Mark your calendar for the annual Carp-O-Rama at Lake Maloney.

Carp-O-Rama is free for the public and all ages are invited to attend. The fun will begin July 29 at 8 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Nebraska Game and Parks staff will be on hand to answer any questions you might have, and you don’t need any fishing equipment for this event. Everything from rods and reels to bait is supplied by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. If you have your own equipment, feel free to bring it too.