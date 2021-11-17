Clear Creek WMA offers waterfowl hunting

Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area offers a great public access area to hunt. Located near Lewellen the area is a short travel distance for those in central and southwest Nebraska.

The Clear Creek special hunting area consists of about 300 acres and 10 pit blinds for waterfowl hunting. The area is open to hunting waterfowl and other game species until the check station opens on the Monday before Thanksgiving to Feb. 1 or as otherwise posted. During the time the check station is open. Hunters must check in at the check station office and can only hunt within the provided blinds.

Accessing a blind is done each morning through a drawing; the drawing determines the order of blind selection for each hunting party. Up to five blinds are available by reservation. Hunters may apply for reservation dates during August and September. Reservation applications are available at the Clear Creek field office or at the district office in North Platte. If any advance reservation dates remain open after the drawing, hunters may call Clear Creek at 308-778-5486 to reserve one. No more than two advance reservations are allowed per individual. Many weekdays there are not five blinds held by reservations, leaving plenty of room for hunters wishing to hunt waterfowl.