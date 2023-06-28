State recreation areas and parks are a great place to spend the holiday to relax, recreate, fish, swim and boat. Be sure to make those holiday memorable by keeping safety as a top priority.

Always keep an eye on the sky for severe weather, take precautions to get off the water before a storm hits and know where to go if bad weather arises.

Everyone wants to get out and enjoy water sports and boat ramps will be busy. Stay calm near crowded boat ramps. No one wants their weekend ruined by heated confrontations. A little courtesy can go a long way toward ensuring an enjoyable outing for everyone.

Be sure your boat is in good running order and have the equipment you need ahead of time to make your boat legal and to make your entry and exit from boats ramps a quick and safe one. Carry a flotation device for each person on board your boat and a type IV throwable device. Keep in mind no child age 12 or under is allowed aboard any vessel when not wearing a life jacket of suitable size.

Water sports, whether swimming, boating or skiing can be fun but can also be dangerous. Being safe and wearing life jackets can help prevent injuries and drowning. Make sure small children have life jackets on even when fishing from the bank or swimming close to shore. It only takes a second for a child to disappear from sight.

Boaters and personal watercraft users need to use extreme caution this weekend and always wear a life jacket, even if you are riding in a boat. Inflatable life vests are small, and you hardly notice they are on, but it can save a life. Read the 2023 boating guide and know the rules and regulations before getting on the water. Nebraska law requires any motorboat operator, including drivers of personal watercraft, born after Dec. 31, 1985, to complete a boating safety course and be in possession of a course certificate when operating a motorized vessel. Operators must be 14 years old to drive motorboats and personal watercraft in Nebraska.

When pulling a person on skis, a tube or similar devise you must have a person age 12 or older as an observer unless your vessel is equipped with a wide-angle rear-view mirror. A hunter orange flag of at least 12 inches squared must be displayed when a skier is down in the water. The skier must wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket that is in good condition and all lines must be stowed aboard the towing vessel when not in use.

Just a reminder, those wishing to camp at Lake McConaughy or Lake Ogallala must have a reservation before you go. There are many other state recreation areas in our area that are open for camping and recreating and don’t have reservation restrictions. Lakes like Maloney, Sutherland, Johnson, Medicine Creek, Swanson and Enders are all available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend with family and friends to celebrate our Independence Day.

Fireworks

For public safety, fireworks are not allowed at any state park areas or state recreation areas in southwest Nebraska. Lake homeowners and lake associations, however, do put on a show at some of our area lakes. The annual Light up the Lake at Johnson Lake will be at 10 p.m. Monday and is hosted by the Johnson Lake Association. Come early and grab a seat on the public beach at Johnson Lake SRA to see this spectacular show.

Lake Maloney always has great fireworks displays as the boat club and homeowners light up the sky with fireworks.

Trout in the Classroom applications

Trout in the Classroom, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educational opportunity for schools, is now accepting applications through August for the 2022-23 school year.

This program is for teachers interested in raising live fish in their classrooms and utilizing the tanks for countless lesson plans and everyday activities. Teachers will receive all the training and expertise needed to get their program up and running.

For requirements or more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov and search for “Trout in the Classroom,” or contact the program’s state coordinator, Grace Gaard, at grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.

The Nebraska Trout in the Classroom Program gives Nebraska second through 12th grade classrooms the opportunity to participate in this interdisciplinary, science-based program. Classrooms and schools can explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process through raising trout eggs in their classroom.

This program, a partnership between the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and the Nebraska Trout Unlimited Chapter 710, provides schools with not only trout eggs but also curriculum and technical assistance throughout the year.

Pow Wow returns to Buffalo Bill SHP

The North Platte Pow Wow is back at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.

The grand entry starts the Pow Wow off on July 7 at 7 p.m. and continues July 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and July 9 is the last day with the final event at 1 p.m. The event features dancers, singers, drum contests, a salute to veterans and more. During the event, there will be many food and merchandise vendors for park guests to browse through.

Camping is available at Buffalo Bill State Recreation area, which adjoins the historical park. For more information email northplattepowwow@gmail.com, or check the North Platte Pow Wow Facebook page.