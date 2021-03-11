Geiser: Anglers encouraged to take part in Trout Slam

Nebraska anglers have many opportunities to fish for a variety of warm-water, cool-water and cold-water fish including several species of trout.
Although trout may not be native to Nebraska, they can be found in stocked waters across the state during the fall, winter and spring. Nebraska contains cold-water habitats mostly in northern and western regions of the state that will support trout year-round and are often located in scenic areas that are well worth visiting, exploring and fishing.
Trout anglers can participate in the Nebraska Game and Parks Trout Slam. The contest is for anglers that want to get out and catch all four species of trout in Nebraska and have bragging rights about their catches. Anglers who catch the four trout species; brook, brown, rainbow and cutthroat are eligible to receive a special Trout Slam award and be included in the online record of Nebraska Trout Slam winners.
There is no time limit on completing a slam, but all trout submitted must be caught in Nebraska waters. An angler can complete the trout slam more than once. Residents and non-residents can complete a slam. Catch and release of trout is encouraged. Tiger trout, which are a hybrid trout, are not eligible for the Trout Slam. Anglers must have a valid, current Nebraska fishing permit at the time each trout is caught and must follow all length and bag limits; these limits can be found in the “2021 Fishing Guide.” The guides are available at Game and Parks offices, local vendors or on the commission’s web page.
Each time an angler catches a different trout species they must visit outdoornebraska.gov/troutslam and complete a submission form for the catch. To qualify for the award, anglers must catch, photograph, release if wished and include the date of catch. Anglers must also include contact information and fishing license number, along with a photo of the trout. Anglers without online access can pick up paper submission forms at the North Platte Game and Parks office. When you have caught your last fish, check “yes” next to the box indicating that you have completed your slam. Those who complete the slam will receive a certificate and pin.
Detailed maps of waters containing trout in Nebraska, downloadable guides and other information can be found at the trout slam web page listed above.
Rainbow trout stockings
Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas. Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children or beginners to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.
The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length. The following is a tentative stocking schedule, including quantities for lakes close to our area:
Week of March 15: Windmill SRA No. 2, Gibbon, 600; Curtis Golf Course pond, 150; Oxford City Lake, 150; Fort Kearny SRA No. 6, 1,200; Lake Helen, Gothenburg, 2,000; Plum Creek Park Pond, Lexington, 750.
Lake Ogallala will get two stockings of 10,000 rainbow trout, one in March and another in April. In addition, Birdwood Lake, west of North Platte was stocked earlier this year and the trout fishing is still going strong there. For more fishing information or to purchase a fishing permit, visit outdoornebraska.org. To see more information about all the trout stocking in Nebraska, visit outdoornebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.
For those that are new to fishing or any angler that would like informational resources including videos, guides, fishing destinations and more, visit outdoornebraska.gov/howtofish.
Bass n’ Basics event
Join the Lincoln County Bassmasters as they host their annual Bass n’ Basics event. This free event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. This event is open for all kids ages 5 to 13. During the event, kids will learn fishing basics that will give them the skills to get outside fishing for a lifetime of great adventures.
There will be booths where everyone can learn knot tying, how to bait hooks, fishing rules, different tackle and tackle techniques along with a casting contest, and more including prizes. No pre-registration is required; registration will be at the event. For more information, contact Kent Priel at 308-539-1419.
Hunter Education class
There will be in-person hunter education for youth needing their Hunter Education certification. A two-day class will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 and from noon to 5 p.m. April 11 at the Maxwell Gun Club, 8216 South Gun Club Road. Students must attend both days of this class and pass the written test to get their certification. Students must be 11 years of age by April 11 to attend.
Firearm Hunter Education classes provide instruction of safe firearm use, shooting and sighting techniques, hunter ethics, game identification, and conservation management. Hunters ages 12 to 29 must have completed a Firearm Hunter Education course and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or air gun.
Preregistration is required for this course, visit outdoornebraska.gov and click the education tab at the top of the page, then click Hunter Education and scroll down to find this class and directions to register.