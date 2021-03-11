Geiser: Anglers encouraged to take part in Trout Slam

Nebraska anglers have many opportunities to fish for a variety of warm-water, cool-water and cold-water fish including several species of trout.

Although trout may not be native to Nebraska, they can be found in stocked waters across the state during the fall, winter and spring. Nebraska contains cold-water habitats mostly in northern and western regions of the state that will support trout year-round and are often located in scenic areas that are well worth visiting, exploring and fishing.

Trout anglers can participate in the Nebraska Game and Parks Trout Slam. The contest is for anglers that want to get out and catch all four species of trout in Nebraska and have bragging rights about their catches. Anglers who catch the four trout species; brook, brown, rainbow and cutthroat are eligible to receive a special Trout Slam award and be included in the online record of Nebraska Trout Slam winners.