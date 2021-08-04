Geiser: Be safe when enjoying water activities

As temperatures soar and people finish up their summer outings, it’s important to remember to be safe when enjoying activities around water.
Never swim alone and keep an eye on swim mates and the water. Avoid distractions when watching children swimming. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children, according to the American Red Cross, and drownings can happen in seconds, as well as in shallow waters.
Children especially should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while swimming, fishing or wading in water, including swim areas at Nebraska state parks. Floats such as pool noodles, rafts, donuts and kick boards, are not intended to serve as life-saving devises.
In Nebraska, children younger than 13 and anybody on a personal watercraft or being towed by a boat on skis, tubes or similar devices are required by law to wear a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device. Every vessel, except sailboards, must carry a flotation device for each person on board. Check the jacket for both weight and size limits. Life jackets should be snug and should not pop up around the ears.
Watch for waves, currents, drop-offs and underwater objects — lakes, rivers and streams often have murky water, potentially hiding underwater hazards such as logs, currents or changes in water depth. Be prepared for the unexpected.
Never mix alcohol with boating or swimming. Heat and dehydration can cause impairment with less alcohol than motor vehicle drivers. Boating under the influence is a criminal violation and is enforced actively in Nebraska.
Always keep an eye on the sky as weather can change quickly in Nebraska. Storms can cause choppy water and large waves along with lightning strikes, which puts swimmers and boaters at risk. Check the weather in advance of outings and monitor it during the day.
Learn what to do in an emergency and know the signs of drowning. Consider getting water safety and CPR trained, and if an emergency occurs, remember to call 911 for help.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recommends redcross.org and joshtheotter.org for additional water safety resources.
Depredation tools for landowners
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds landowners there are tools and resources available to those experiencing crop and livestock damage due to wildlife.
Landowners can contact their nearest Game and Parks district office to discuss options to alleviate damage, such as scare devices, fences, damage control permits or opening lands to public access for hunting. Find an office at outdoornebraska.gov/locations.
In addition, landowners can go online to relate wildlife damage issues to Game and Parks at outdoornebraska.gov/depredation.
Big game wildlife populations are best managed through hunting. In 2021, Game and Parks increased tags for deer, antelope and elk. Antlerless elk permits increased 75% from 2020 numbers, with early and late season splits in most units to focus hunters into desired seasons. The January river antlerless season now will run the entire month of January to focus on areas with higher deer populations.
Game and Parks continues to offer the “Antlerless Hunter Database,” which connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners who are experiencing damage issues from deer on their property. Learn more at outdoornebraska.gov/antlerlesshunterdatabase.
Bighorn sheep application deadline
The application period for the 2021 bighorn sheep lottery permit ends Friday. Only Nebraska residents are eligible to apply.
A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Apply at outdoornebraska.org or at a Game and Parks district office or via phone. For those in the North Platte area, call the district office at 308-535-8025.
The 2021 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 30 through Dec. 22. The winner will receive up to four days of free guide service and up to four days and nights of meals and lodging at Fort Robinson State Park.
Fall turkey permits
Fall turkey permits are now available at the Game and Parks web page and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.
A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth, so get a kid outside this fall and teach them about turkey hunting and all the great moments in the outdoors they can enjoy while in the field. The fall turkey season is an extended one, allowing hunters plenty of time to get outside. The fall season goes from Sept. 15 to Jan. 31, 2022.
For more information about turkey hunting in Nebraska, read the “2021 Turkey Guide” available at local vendors or at the Game and Parks web site.