Geiser: Be safe when enjoying water activities

A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth, so get a kid outside this fall and teach them about turkey hunting and all the great moments in the outdoors they can enjoy while in the field. The fall turkey season is an extended one, allowing hunters plenty of time to get outside. The fall season goes from Sept. 15 to Jan. 31, 2022.