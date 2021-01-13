Geiser: Check-off for the Conservation Fund

Tax season provides an opportunity for Nebraskans to contribute to wildlife and habitat conservation. When filling out your taxes this year, consider donating a portion of your tax refund to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund. The fund focuses on saving Nebraska’s wildlife and wild places. We all benefit from providing the non-game species as well as the endangered species in our state with what they need to survive.
Hunters, anglers and trappers have supported the conservation of game and furbearing species since the early 1900s. But what about funding for non-game wildlife and those species considered endangered or threatened, how are they managed and conserved, and who supports them financially? As hunters and sportsmen and women our money spent on supplies for our sport has a percentage that supports game animals, their conservation, habitat to live in etc. The check-off is a way every person can contribute funding for our non-game wildlife species in our state.
Non-game species
Over 2,000 species of birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, amphibians and plants are considered non-game species in Nebraska. They are species that are not hunted, trapped or fished — these constitute over 95% of all species in Nebraska. Species such as hawks and herons, bats and brown snakes, turtles, flying squirrels and prairie flowers are all non-game. In addition, tens of thousands of invertebrates, like beetles and butterflies, also fall under the non-game category. Some of these species are endangered or on the brink of extinction. Others are declining or likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future.
The Wildlife Conservation Fund is the state’s primary source of funding for monitoring, researching, managing and conserving such spectacular species as the whooping crane, swift fox, river otter, western prairie fringed orchid and blowout penstemon. By supporting the Non-game Fund with a tax-deductible donation, you are taking an active part in conserving our state’s diverse wildlife for future generations.
Nebraska’s great variety of wildlife and plants, and the forests, grasslands and wetlands they inhabit, represent a natural heritage that we should all consider priceless and irreplaceable.
We all should stop and reflect on the wonderful wildlife that is right before us. Our state wouldn’t be the same without seeing a soaring wintering bald eagle, or hearing the noise of a woodpecker in the forest, or our state bird singing in the grasslands. Our backyards wouldn’t be the same without cardinals, junkos, robins and purple martins.
Wildlife Conservation Fund projects help those species considered non-game, or those that are not hunted or fished. Donated dollars have big impact, since Wildlife Conservation Fund dollars are matched with other grants, so that a dollar donated becomes four dollars for helping wildlife. The Wildlife Conservation Fund’s makes many types of projects possible; some of the projects include:
» Improving habitat across Nebraska for our at-risk species while keeping common species common by funding projects such as prairie restorations and invasive species removal.
» Preventing future endangered species listings by funding reintroduction projects such as the now thriving peregrine falcon, by funding research to ensure efficient conservation such as a river otter population and genetic study and long-billed curlew habitat study.
» Education Projects such as Project BEAK (Bird Education Awareness for Kids) that targets grade school children about ecological principles such as habitat, Nebraska’s birds and adaptation.
» Connecting Wildlife and Nebraskans through projects like wildcams for the peregrine falcon, kestrel and least tern where people can watch these spectacular bird species on video.
A check for wildlife
Funding generated through the check-off is vital, without it, programs for non-game and endangered wildlife would not be possible. If we all donated just $1, think of the possibilities for the future of our state’s wildlife we could help generate. Efforts to protect threatened and endangered species and their habitats have a hard time succeeding without our support.
You can donate any amount of your refund to the Wildlife Conservation Fund. For those not entitled to a state tax refund, contributions can be made via the Commission’s web site listed below or by mail to Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, P.O. Box 30370, Lincoln, NE 68503-0370.
For more information on the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, visit nebraskawildlifefund.org.
Spring turkey permits
Spring turkey hunting permits for 2021 will be available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 11.
Nebraska offers the best turkey hunting opportunities in the nation. Nebraska offers birds in every county of the state. The state also offers plentiful and affordable permits, long seasons, great public access and $8 permits for youth. Take a youth hunting so they can see the fun they can have outside.
During the spring season, hunters can purchase as many as three permits, with a bag limit of one turkey per permit.
The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 10, and the regular shotgun on April 17. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.
Visit outdoornebraska.org or Game and Parks permitting offices to purchase permits starting Jan. 11. For more information on turkey hunting in Nebraska, visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildturkey or read the “2021 Turkey Guide,” available at outdoornebraska.gov/guides or wherever permits are sold.
Nebraska Upland Slam
It’s not too late to complete the Nebraska Upland Slam as the upland season ends Jan. 31.
The concept of the Nebraska Upland Slam is simple: Harvest four birds, a sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie chicken, ring-necked pheasant and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska. Hunters that complete the slam receive an official certificate along with a chance to win one of several great prizes including a Browning Silver 12-gauge semiautomatic shotgun and many other prizes. For more information and all the rules for the slam visit the Game and Parks website at outdoornebraska.gov/uplandslam.