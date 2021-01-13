Geiser: Check-off for the Conservation Fund

Tax season provides an opportunity for Nebraskans to contribute to wildlife and habitat conservation. When filling out your taxes this year, consider donating a portion of your tax refund to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund. The fund focuses on saving Nebraska’s wildlife and wild places. We all benefit from providing the non-game species as well as the endangered species in our state with what they need to survive.

Hunters, anglers and trappers have supported the conservation of game and furbearing species since the early 1900s. But what about funding for non-game wildlife and those species considered endangered or threatened, how are they managed and conserved, and who supports them financially? As hunters and sportsmen and women our money spent on supplies for our sport has a percentage that supports game animals, their conservation, habitat to live in etc. The check-off is a way every person can contribute funding for our non-game wildlife species in our state.

Non-game species