Geiser: Cicada killer wasps will soon emerge

Cicada killer wasps will start emerging from the ground anytime now. These docile wasps have one thing on their minds: searching out cicadas.
When you hear male cicadas begin singing to attract their mates is when the adult cicada killer wasps also start to emerge from the ground. The smaller males emerge from the ground first, where they begin to establish territories. Adult females emerge a week or two afterwards; the females emit a pheromone that attracts males. It is typically dominant males that win the right to mate.
Females mate with one male and hold sperm in a storage receptacle called a spermatheca, which allows female wasps to determine the sex of each egg before it is laid — unfertilized eggs become males and fertilized eggs develop into females. After mating, females select a burrow site in loose soil around large, deciduous trees. They burrow about 10 inches into the ground, removing soil by backing up the burrow and pushing dirt behind them using “spurs” on their hind legs. Each burrow will have an oval chamber at its end where the females will place a paralyzed cicada and lay an egg on it. Often times, several nest chambers are dug branching off the same burrow. Dirt from new excavations are used to seal finished chambers.
Both male and female cicadas are caught by female wasps in trees, on the ground or in flight; once caught, the wasp delivers a paralyzing sting. The female wasps then fly or drag the paralyzed prey back to the burrow. Female eggs are given at least two cicadas to feed on, while males only receive one, which is why females are larger than males. Moving cicadas is a daunting task as they can weigh twice as much as female wasps.
The wasp larvae hatch in a few days and feed for about two weeks on a cicada before spinning themselves into a cocoon where they winter and emerge as adults the following summer. After mating and egg laying is complete, both the male and female cicada killer wasps die. Their life span as adults range from about four to 24 days, but their offspring go on to repeat this cycle every year.
These creatures look frightening but are more interested in finding cicadas and laying their eggs than being concerned about humans. The wasps typically won’t sting or bite unless provoked, unlike other wasp species.
HIP numbers
The Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program is a method Nebraska Game and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service use to generate more reliable estimates of hunting activity, as well as of the numbers of migratory birds harvested throughout the country. These estimates give biologists the information they need to make sound decisions concerning hunting seasons, bag limits and species management.
HIP is required by federal regulation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Anyone planning to hunt doves, ducks, coot, geese, snipe, rail or woodcock between Aug. 1 and July 31 of the following calendar year, must register with HIP before hunting.
Residents, nonresidents — even those already registered in another state; lifetime permit holders, veterans and senior permit holders must register. Only Nebraska residents younger than 16 years of age are exempt.
HIP registration is free and good for one year and must be obtained annually. Visit the Game and Parks web page at outdoornebraska.gov/hip or call toll-free 1-877-634-8687 to register.
Bighorn sheep lottery
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for a 2020 bighorn sheep lottery permit through Aug. 7. Only Nebraska residents are eligible.
A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Apply at outdoornebraska.org or at a Game and Parks district office or service center via phone or through a provided drop box. For those in the North Platte area, call the district office at 308-535-8025. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/locations for office locations and phone numbers.
The 2020 bighorn sheep season is Dec. 1-22. One permit has been authorized for 2020.
Big game permits available Aug. 3
Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase any remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase any remaining elk permits. These permits, which include forfeited and unsold draw permits, will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Central time Aug. 3 through the end of big game seasons.
To view a list of big game permits available to purchase, go to outdoornebraska.org, then click on Buy a Permit, then on Remaining Permits.
Big game permits may be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org, by calling the North Platte district office at 308-535-8025, or visit outdoornebraska.gov/locations for office locations and phone numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.