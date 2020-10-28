Geiser: Coveted pheasant, quail season starts Saturday

October is one of my favorite months — with fall colors all around and a slight chill in the air, it’s also the time when many hunting seasons open.

The coveted pheasant and quail seasons start Oct. 31 and run until Jan. 31, 2021. The outlook for these seasons is good this year especially in central and southwest portions of the state. Both seasons are open statewide, except no hunting on all state refuges and sanctuaries for both species. Quail must be shot while in flight and have a daily bag limit of six and possession limits of 24. The pheasant daily bag limit is three with a possession limit of 12. Only rooster pheasants may be harvested.

Another item hunters need to know is the sunrise/sunset schedule. There are several apps. available for sunrise and sunset schedules that are handy in the field.

Be sure to get a copy of the “2020-21 Public Access Atlas” and the “Stubble Access Guide.” These guides list all the public areas available for hunting all species along with a listing of public lands, associated regulations and other pertinent information about the public hunting areas. Printed copies are available at vendors, Game and Parks offices or at the commission’s web site, outdoornebraska.org.

Fall turkey season