Geiser: Coveted pheasant, quail season starts Saturday

October is one of my favorite months — with fall colors all around and a slight chill in the air, it’s also the time when many hunting seasons open.
The coveted pheasant and quail seasons start Oct. 31 and run until Jan. 31, 2021. The outlook for these seasons is good this year especially in central and southwest portions of the state. Both seasons are open statewide, except no hunting on all state refuges and sanctuaries for both species. Quail must be shot while in flight and have a daily bag limit of six and possession limits of 24. The pheasant daily bag limit is three with a possession limit of 12. Only rooster pheasants may be harvested.
Another item hunters need to know is the sunrise/sunset schedule. There are several apps. available for sunrise and sunset schedules that are handy in the field.
Be sure to get a copy of the “2020-21 Public Access Atlas” and the “Stubble Access Guide.” These guides list all the public areas available for hunting all species along with a listing of public lands, associated regulations and other pertinent information about the public hunting areas. Printed copies are available at vendors, Game and Parks offices or at the commission’s web site, outdoornebraska.org.
Fall turkey season
The fall turkey season has been in full gear and runs through Jan. 31, 2021. Hunters may have two permits that allow for the taking of two turkeys per permit of either sex, statewide. There is no minimum age limit to hunt turkeys so get a kid in the field this year; permits are only $8 for 15 and younger.
Hunters are reminded that you may encounter turkey hunters while in the field during other seasons. All hunters need to be overly cautious when hunting, use common sense and know your target before you pull the trigger or loose an arrow.
Turkey hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of hunter orange when hunting during the firearm deer season on Nov. 14 to 22. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. It is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey perched in a tree before sunrise.
Deer season
Archery deer hunters have been in the field statewide since Sept. 1 and have until Dec. 31 to fill their tags.
Other seasons that have been open include: squirrel, ending Jan. 31, 2021; cottontail and jackrabbit, ending Feb. 29, 2021; grouse, ending Jan. 31, 2021; and crow, which has a split season Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 and Jan. 13 through March 14, 2021. Check the Commission’s “Small Game and Waterfowl Guide” for other small game seasons and furbearer seasons.
Duck and goose seasons
Duck seasons in our area have started and continue through different dates in the four duck hunting zones. The two main duck hunting zones in our area are zones two and three.
Zone two hunting seasons began Oct. 5 and run through Dec. 17 in the Low Plains Unit and is a split season running Oct. 5 to Dec. 17 and Jan. 6 to 27, 2021, for the High Plains Unit.
Zone three began Oct. 24 and goes through Jan. 5 in the Low Plains Unit, and is a split season Oct. 24 to Jan. 5 and Jan. 6-27, 2021 for the High Plains Unit.
Be sure to check the 2020-21 Small Game and Waterfowl Guide for season dates in the other units across the state if you venture that way for hunting; you will also need to check the daily bag and possession limits in the guide.
The dark goose season, which includes Canada, Brant and all other goose species except white-fronted and light geese, has begun in the North Central unit running Oct. 5 thru Jan. 17, 2021. The Platte River unit and the other three units all started Oct. 28 and go thru Feb. 9, 2021. Daily bag limits are 5 dark geese per day with a possession limit of 15. For information about hunting dark geese in the other three units along with a map of each unit, review the guide.
The white-fronted goose season started statewide Oct. 5 and runs until Dec. 8 and starts up again Jan. 18 through Feb. 9, 2021. The daily bag limit is two with a possession limit of six.
The light goose regular season started statewide Oct. 5 running to Dec. 25 and again Jan. 18 to Feb. 9, 2021, with a daily bag limit of 50 birds and no possession limit. Using unplugged shotguns and electronic calls is not allowed during the regular light goose season or any other regular waterfowl season.
Waterfowl hunters need a current Nebraska small game hunting permit, a Nebraska Habitat Stamp, a Nebraska Waterfowl Stamp, a Harvest Information Program number, and a Federal Duck Stamp, which are all available at the Game and Parks web site. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset for waterfowl.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!