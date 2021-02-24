Geiser: Cranes are entering the Platte River valley

The spring migration has begun and there are thousands of cranes in the Grand Island to Kearney area with a few birds arriving between North Platte and Hershey daily. During March and April, the number of cranes will peak and those that love to get out and watch these birds will have plenty of chances to do so.

Hunters often wonder why we don’t allow crane hunting in Nebraska as other states do offer it. The answer of how crucial the central flyway and Platte River Valley is explained below.

Over 500,000 sandhill cranes will make their way from Texas, New Mexico and Mexico to breeding grounds in northern Canada and some as far as Siberia. After traveling several thousand miles from the start of their journey, the cranes need rest and a good food source to refuel their bodies for the rest of their journey and the Platte River Valley is a crucial stopover area for them. Without stopping here, the cranes may not have the energy to make their long journey.