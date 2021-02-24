Geiser: Cranes are entering the Platte River valley

The spring migration has begun and there are thousands of cranes in the Grand Island to Kearney area with a few birds arriving between North Platte and Hershey daily. During March and April, the number of cranes will peak and those that love to get out and watch these birds will have plenty of chances to do so.
Hunters often wonder why we don’t allow crane hunting in Nebraska as other states do offer it. The answer of how crucial the central flyway and Platte River Valley is explained below.
Over 500,000 sandhill cranes will make their way from Texas, New Mexico and Mexico to breeding grounds in northern Canada and some as far as Siberia. After traveling several thousand miles from the start of their journey, the cranes need rest and a good food source to refuel their bodies for the rest of their journey and the Platte River Valley is a crucial stopover area for them. Without stopping here, the cranes may not have the energy to make their long journey.
While here, cranes will deposit up to a pound of fat, providing energy to complete their migration and to initiate nesting. About 90% of their diet consists of corn and 10% is made up of invertebrates like earthworms, snails and insect larvae found in the wet meadows of the Platte valley. Invertebrates are a key component to egg development — without it, egg shells are weak and brittle and survival rates decrease.
Viewing sandhill cranes can be done by driving highways and backroads. The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has created a crane viewing brochure that includes a driving route where people can drive to see this great crane spectacle. The brochure is available at the Visitor Bureau office or from their website at visitnorthplatte.com/outdoor-recreation.
When viewing cranes from your vehicle keep safety in mind and pull off of roadways without blocking driveways or pasture gates. Stay in your vehicle and do not approach or harass the birds. Be courteous to other crane watchers and do not cross fences or go onto private property.
Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area has several locations to view cranes from that are easily accessible from a vehicle by pulling over to the side of the road. As you turn off Buffalo Bill Avenue toward the camping area, cranes will typically utilize the meadows on either side of the road. There is also a designated pull off area near the west end of the recreation area there are signs with crane information and the birds can be seen from a vehicle.
For crane viewing locations call or visit the web sites below:
» North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, crane tours and crane viewing guide, visitnorthplatte.com/outdoor-recreation or call 308-532-4729.
» Crane Trust Nature and Visitor’s Center near Alda, cranetrust.org or call 308-382-1820.
» Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, rowe.audubon.org or call 308-468-5282.
» Fort Kearny State Historical Park and State Recreation Area, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission near Kearney, 308-865-5305.
Fisheries meetings
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host virtual fisheries informational meetings March 1 to 4. These public informational sessions will consist of one statewide overview and four other meetings specific to each of Game and Parks’ districts. The meetings will provide local updates on the fishing outlook and special projects in respective areas. The informal, interactive gatherings will provide a chance for questions, dialogue and feedback.
The virtual meetings will take place on Zoom, which is a free app that can be downloaded to a web browser or mobile device. Participants are encouraged to submit questions using Zoom’s chat feature.
The statewide session will be at 2 p.m. CT March 1 and feature an overview of Game and Parks’ Fisheries Division and highlight projects and activities around the state.
Sessions will be held for the southeast March 1, northeast March 2, northwest March 3 and here in southwest Nebraska on March 4. These district sessions will start at 7 p.m.
All these sessions will be recorded and made available on Game and Parks’ YouTube channel for viewing at a later time.
Registration is required and can be completed on the Game and Parks web page at outdoornebraska.gov/fishingevents.
Nebraska Fish Art Contest
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can show off their art and writing skills by participating in the second annual Nebraska Fish Art Contest.
This free art and writing competition, sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops, gives youth the opportunity to highlight their artistic talents while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation. Participants can win prizes and recognition in Nebraska and internationally.
Young artists will create an original illustration of a species from an Official Fish List and also submit a one-page creative writing detailing their species habitat and efforts to conserve it.
Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide use Fish On!, the State-Fish Art Lesson Plan, which integrates the disciplines of science and art. Judging will be held in April and winners announced in May.
Youth interested can enter at statefishart.org. The deadline for this contest is March 31, 2021. For more information, contact Larry Pape at Nebraska Game and Parks via email at larry.pape@nebraska.gov.