Geiser Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1

The annual dove season opener is Sept. 1 and hunters will be in the field trying their hand at shooting these fast-flying birds. Dove hunting is a fun way to spend time in the field with family and friends. It’s also an excellent opportunity to introduce youth and other novice hunters to hunting.
Doves are abundant statewide, and with generous bag limits, provide some excellent wing-shooting opportunities. The dove season is statewide Sept. 1 to Oct. 30, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
Sunflowers, millet and wheat provide good food sources and dove hunting opportunities. Many wildlife management areas have been planted with these crops earlier this year. For a listing of these areas, view the “2021 Dove Hunting Fact Sheet” at outdoornebraska.gov/smallgamespecies.
Preseason scouting is recommended due to changing habitat conditions. All publicly accessible sites throughout the state — including federal, state, conservation partner and private lands enrolled in Game and Parks’ Open Fields and Waters Program are displayed in the “2021-2022 Public Access Atlas,” which can be found at outdoornebraska.org/publicaccessatlas. Private lands throughout the state also provide excellent hunting opportunities for doves.
Hunters are reminded that they must obtain landowner permission prior to accessing private lands in Nebraska.
Nebraska residents 16 years and older and all nonresidents are required to have a valid Nebraska small game hunting permit, habitat stamp and Harvest Information Program number. Get the free HIP number at outdoornebraska.gov/hip or at any Game and Parks office. Federal and state migratory bird hunting stamps, or duck stamps, are not required to hunt doves. Shotgun plugs are also required, restricting it to no more than three shells.
Hunters who harvest a dove with a leg band should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at reportband.gov. In addition, randomly selected hunters will be asked to save one wing from each dove during the first week of the season and mail them postage-free to USFW.
Eurasian collared doves also may be harvested between Oct. 31 and Aug. 31, 2022, with bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively.
For summaries of hunting regulations, read the “Small Game and Waterfowl Guide” at outdoornebraska.gov/guides. Purchase permits at outdoornebraska.org.
Ash Hollow performance of “Pioneer Song”
Join Ash Hollow State Historic Park as they present the “Pioneer Song” performance.
The Great Bear Folk Theater group from Rexburg, Idaho, consists of a husband, wife and daughter trio, who will be presenting an hour-long production, adapted from the play “Pioneer Song” from 4 to 5 p.m. MT on Sunday.
The play recounts the perilous journey many emigrants faced while traveling the Overland Trail in the mid 1800s. This concert version captures the spirit of the musical, with the various pioneer women’s stories. The theater group goes on tour to places across the nation showing people their passion for Oregon Trail history that might not otherwise be able to experience it.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for kids, ages 3 and younger are free. Tickets are available now at the Ash Hollow park office or by phone at 308-778-7708. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event. Ash Hollow State Historical Park Visitors Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT.
Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Coolers and dogs are welcome but dogs must be on a leash. A vehicle park entry permit is required at the park.
Ash Hollow is located 5.6 miles south of Lewellen on U.S. Highway 26W.
Buffalo Bill Ranch master plan meeting
As a reminder, the public is invited to attend a virtual public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 via Zoom for input on the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area master plan.
The public meeting will consist of a presentation of the purpose, vision and goals of the plan and several potential development concept designs for the historical park and recreation area. Attendees can provide feedback on several proposed development ideas for both areas.
The master plan covers potential new development, programming and recreational activities that enhance the experience for future visitors. The plan incorporates new interpretation and programming goals centered around the life of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody and his home at Scout’s Rest Ranch.
Participants will be required to register online at outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra. The public also is encouraged to provide additional input through a digital platform, which will go live Sept. 2 at these same websites.