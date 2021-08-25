Geiser Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1

The Great Bear Folk Theater group from Rexburg, Idaho, consists of a husband, wife and daughter trio, who will be presenting an hour-long production, adapted from the play “Pioneer Song” from 4 to 5 p.m. MT on Sunday.

The play recounts the perilous journey many emigrants faced while traveling the Overland Trail in the mid 1800s. This concert version captures the spirit of the musical, with the various pioneer women’s stories. The theater group goes on tour to places across the nation showing people their passion for Oregon Trail history that might not otherwise be able to experience it.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for kids, ages 3 and younger are free. Tickets are available now at the Ash Hollow park office or by phone at 308-778-7708. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event. Ash Hollow State Historical Park Visitors Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT.

Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Coolers and dogs are welcome but dogs must be on a leash. A vehicle park entry permit is required at the park.

Ash Hollow is located 5.6 miles south of Lewellen on U.S. Highway 26W.

