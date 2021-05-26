Geiser: Enders SRA hosts 100-year extravaganza

Come and go as you please for the day or come for the weekend and camp. All the events and activities are free for the public thanks to many gracious sponsors of this 100 years of state parks celebration.

Most activities for the day are located on the north side of the reservoir so park guests can walk to events. All times listed are Mountain Time.

A park entry permit is required. Permits are available at Enders or online at the Game and Parks Commission web site at outdoornebraska.gov. Dailey permits are $6; annual permits are $31.

For more information about the 100 year Extravaganza call the Enders SRA office or visit the Game and Parks web page calendar of events.

Weekend safety

As the first holiday of the summer season kicks off, safety should be a first priority for everyone that goes outdoors for the extended weekend. Be sure to exercise courtesy and patience at boat ramps and campgrounds so that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe holiday.

Always keep an eye on the sky for severe weather. Severe weather can hit quickly, if you are on the water be sure to be safe and get off the water before a storm hits.