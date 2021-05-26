Geiser: Enders SRA hosts 100-year extravaganza

As part of Nebraska’s state parks centennial celebrations going on this summer, Enders State Recreation Area will start the celebrations off June 5 with a day packed full of fun and learning.
If running is your forte, join the 5K run at Enders. Registration for the run is at 6:30 a.m. and this event starts at 7 a.m. MT.
Starting at 8 a.m. many hands-on, interactive and fun events will fill the day at Enders. Try kayaking, visit the parks history tent and learn about the history of Enders Reservoir, learn about mammals and birds and have fun with booths and more activities.
There will be a semi-truck show, tractor show and a car show for park guests to come view the unique entries in each category from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. anyone that would like to enter their vehicle or tractor into the show can register at 7:30 a.m. the morning of June 5 or call Enders SRA at 308-737-6577.
The famed Gould Brothers will be at Enders at 3 p.m. to perform their one-of-a-kind trick shooting and entertaining show. The shotgun tricks will amaze park guests.
Test your barbecue skills and recipes at a fun and friendly competition at the Enders smoke-off. Awards will be given at 5:30 p.m. and food from the smoke-off will be served at 6 p.m.
Finish the day’s events off with Shooter Jaxx at 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of country/rock-style music from this Nebraska band.
Come and go as you please for the day or come for the weekend and camp. All the events and activities are free for the public thanks to many gracious sponsors of this 100 years of state parks celebration.
Most activities for the day are located on the north side of the reservoir so park guests can walk to events. All times listed are Mountain Time.
A park entry permit is required. Permits are available at Enders or online at the Game and Parks Commission web site at outdoornebraska.gov. Dailey permits are $6; annual permits are $31.
For more information about the 100 year Extravaganza call the Enders SRA office or visit the Game and Parks web page calendar of events.
Weekend safety
As the first holiday of the summer season kicks off, safety should be a first priority for everyone that goes outdoors for the extended weekend. Be sure to exercise courtesy and patience at boat ramps and campgrounds so that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe holiday.
Always keep an eye on the sky for severe weather. Severe weather can hit quickly, if you are on the water be sure to be safe and get off the water before a storm hits.
Many of us will be around a pond, lake or river on the holiday weekend and safety must play a key role in keeping safe near water. Water sports, whether swimming, boating or skiing can be fun but can also be dangerous. Being safe can help prevent injuries and drowning. Always keep an eye on kids near the water and have them wear a life vest to be safe; accidents can happen quickly and wearing a life jacket can save lives.
Boaters and personal watercraft users need to use extreme caution this weekend. Before you go read the “2021 Boating Guide” and know the rules and regulations like the state waterway markers, right of way and navigation rules, unlawful practices and never go boating under the influence.
Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985 is required to successfully complete a boating safety course and possess a course certificate while operating a boat or personal watercraft. You must be at least 14 years of age to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska. To take the online course, find class options and classes being held near you, visit outdoornebraska.gov/boatereducation.
Everyone wants to get out and enjoy water sports, but stay level-headed near crowded boat ramps, no one wants their weekend ruined by heated confrontations, a little courtesy can go a long way toward ensuring an enjoyable outing for everyone. To avoid problems, have everything ready to go before you pull onto any boat ramp. Have all of your gear in the boat, hookup the gas tank, don’t forget the plug and make a safe but quick boat ramp visit.
Be sure your boat is in good running order and have the equipment you need to make your boat legal before you go. Carry a flotation device for each person on board your boat and a type IV throwable device. Keep in mind no child 12 or younger is allowed aboard any vessel when not wearing a life preserver of suitable size — the boat operator is responsible for compliance.
When pulling a person on skis, a tube or similar device you must have a person 12 or older as an observer unless your vessel is equipped with a wide-angle rear view mirror. A hunter orange flag of at least 12 inches square must be displayed when a skier is down in the water. The skier must wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket that is in good condition and all lines must be stowed aboard the towing vessel when not in use.
Clean, drain, and dry
Boat owners are urged to clean, drain and dry all watercraft after use at any lake to prevent the spread of invasive species.
Zebra and quagga mussels are invasive freshwater mollusks or clams that infest waters in large numbers; they will attach to any hard surface, like boats, anchors, trailers and other equipment. These mussels can be microscopic up to about 2 inches long and they are usually found in clusters.
The small mussels can live out of water up to two-weeks in the summer. Letting vessels and equipment dry for at least five days before launching in a different waterbody is a must. Prevention is key to keep mussels out of our waterbodies; as of now, there is no effective way to eliminate them once they are established.
Once in a waterbody invasive mussels filter large amounts of plankton from the water, which decreases the food supply for native species. Mussels will clog water intake pipes for power and treatment facilities, irrigation pipes, boat motors and more, causing damage and costing individuals and tax payers’ large amounts of money for their removal, while not eliminating them completely.
Kansas has about 32 waterbodies with zebra mussels, and they have been found in South Dakota, along with some in eastern Nebraska. These waterbodies threaten all the ones in our state that are clear of mussels; the importance of cleaning, draining, and drying is imminent.
Clean, drain, and dry all equipment that comes in contact with the water – this includes life jackets, kayaks, paddle boats, bait buckets, paddles, clothing, shoes, etc. Check your equipment for hitchhikers and remove any visible mud, plants, fish, or animals that may be on your boat or trailer.
If there is a place for water to collect, there is a chance you may be transporting something harmful. Zebra and quagga mussels are a real threat to Nebraska waters — as responsible boaters, please do your part and help protect our precious Nebraska water systems.
For more information on the Clean, Drain and Dry campaign visit neinvasives.com.
Voluntary firewood restriction
We know that a campfire is an important part of your recreation experience at Nebraska state parks and recreation areas. However, whenever firewood is transported any distance, it can harbor the emerald ash borer or other invasive pests that are harmful to Nebraska woodlands and landscapes. Please help prevent the spread of invasive pests by acquiring firewood within 50 miles of your destination and burning all of it rather than transporting to another location.