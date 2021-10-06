Geiser: Fall turkey hunting season is underway

Without mentors to teach our younger generation about wildlife, the thrill of the hunt and the respect that true hunters have for wildlife, it’s hard to say what will happen to the future of wild places that we as hunters enjoy. Get a kid outdoors to see what it has to offer; let them see the beauty of nature, animals and wild places. Take the time to impact a child’s life by getting them out in the field; not only will you be passing on the future of hunting to the younger generation, you will be promoting a love of the outdoors to a child that may otherwise never know how great it is.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the “2021 Public Access Atlas” to find a public area to hunt turkeys. There are thousands of acres in the Canyon Access Initiative that hunters can access in the Loess Canyons to hunt turkeys and after a quick look in the canyons this week hunters should have great luck turkey hunting the canyons. The public walk-in areas are listed on page 19 in the “Public Access Atlas,” which is also a great tool for all hunters to find roads to and from the public walk-in hunting areas across the state.