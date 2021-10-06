Geiser: Fall turkey hunting season is underway

The fall turkey hunting season offers a different type of hunt compared to the spring season, and it makes for an exciting time in the woods as there are many opportunities to hunt across the state.
The extended fall season runs through Jan. 31, 2022, with archery equipment, including crossbows or shotguns.
Hunters can have two permits per person, which allows for the taking of two turkeys of either sex per permit. Hunters must have a turkey permit and habitat stamp. A small game permit is not required for hunting turkeys. Permits are $30 for hunters 16 years and older and habitat stamps are $25.
Take a youth out in the field this fall — youth permits are $8 per permit. No habitat stamp is required for resident youths 15 and younger and there is no minimum age to hunt turkeys in Nebraska.
Youth hunters under age 12 must be accompanied at all times when hunting anything with a firearm or crossbow by a licensed hunter age 19 or older. Those between the ages of 19 and 29 must carry proof they have completed a hunter education course.
I would like to challenge all you hunters to get a youth interested in the outdoors this year. Get them off the couch, away from video games and computers and teach them all the things you love about the outdoors — after all they are the future holders of the great outdoors and all the wildlife that inhabits it.
Without mentors to teach our younger generation about wildlife, the thrill of the hunt and the respect that true hunters have for wildlife, it’s hard to say what will happen to the future of wild places that we as hunters enjoy. Get a kid outdoors to see what it has to offer; let them see the beauty of nature, animals and wild places. Take the time to impact a child’s life by getting them out in the field; not only will you be passing on the future of hunting to the younger generation, you will be promoting a love of the outdoors to a child that may otherwise never know how great it is.
Be sure to pick up a copy of the “2021 Public Access Atlas” to find a public area to hunt turkeys. There are thousands of acres in the Canyon Access Initiative that hunters can access in the Loess Canyons to hunt turkeys and after a quick look in the canyons this week hunters should have great luck turkey hunting the canyons. The public walk-in areas are listed on page 19 in the “Public Access Atlas,” which is also a great tool for all hunters to find roads to and from the public walk-in hunting areas across the state.
Shooting times are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. Shooting turkeys out of a tree before sunrise is unlawful. Bows are legal for the fall season as long as the arrow has a blade at least í-inch radius or a blunt head with at least î-inch diameter. Shotgun hunters must use shot sizes of two to seven and one-half only. See the “2021 Turkey Guide” for more information — these are available at area vendors, the Game and Parks office or online at outdoornebraska.org.
Bagging a fall turkey
Targeting known feeding and roosting areas will help any hunter bag a fall bird. Fall turkey flocks spend much of their time fattening up for the winter so locating their daily food source such as left-over grain crops, field bugs, grapes and berries is helpful. Turkeys leave droppings as they graze and they leave tracks where they funnel into feeding areas, be sure to look for sign when you go to set up a hunting location.
Set up next to feeding or loafing areas and cold call or simply wait the birds out. Often fall flocks will hit these locations each day, and often at the same time.
By mid-October, most wild turkeys are moving into areas they may spend the entire winter in and have joined up with other small flocks, often creating big flocks of birds. Large flocks provide protection from predators.
These large groups consist of matriarch hens, lesser hens, and both young jennies and jakes. In some areas adolescent jakes may be cast off from the family unit by mid-fall to start life on their own and mature gobblers remain in small groups by themselves. These gobblers will not often mingle directly with larger flocks, but usually keep their distance on the outskirts around the group, occasionally showing up to socialize. Travel routes are chosen by the flock and are used daily usually the same time every day. Making an ambush set-up fairly easy to bag a hen or young bird.
Kayak Kid Essay Competition accepting submissions through Nov. 15
Youth are invited to enter the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Kayak Kid Essay Competition for the chance to win an outdoors prize package.
The contest requires a handwritten 250-word essay expressing why growing up in the outdoors is important. Entries must include a photo of the essay writer at one of the southwest region parks or reservoirs, including Johnson Lake, Elwood Reservoir, Gallagher Canyon Reservoir, Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir, Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area, Enders, Medicine Creek, Rock Creek Lake, Red Willow or Swanson Reservoir.
Competition is in two age divisions — 10 to 14 years and 15 to 18 years. Judges will award one writer in each division who best exhibits an appreciation and love for nature’s resources. Winners will receive a kayak, paddle and lifejacket.
The entry deadline is Nov. 15, 2021. Mail essays to Red Willow State Recreation Area, 72718 Trail 2, McCook, NE 69001. Include the essay writer’s name, address and phone number with the essay and photo.
Contact Aric Riggins at 308-345-5899 and aric.riggins@nebraska.gov, with any questions about the contest.
Johnson Lake Halloween Haunt
Johnson Lake State Recreation Area will host pumpkin painting and a campsite-decorating contest Oct. 9. The Johnson Lake Halloween Haunt will take place from 1 to 7 p.m.
The pumpkin painting will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Area C. Campsite decoration judging will begin at 5 p.m. at the main campground. Prizes will be given for the top two finishers.