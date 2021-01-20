Geiser: Feeding birds provides food for them, fun for us

Birds also require water for bathing. Frequent bathing allows a bird to keep its feathers clean and clean feathers provide better insulation. A bath followed by feather preening keeps a bird’s feathers intact and healthy to help regulate a steady body temperature. This is extremely important in the winter months.

When providing water for birds always keep it clean. Water can be kept from freezing in a heavy rubber hog pan by placing a water heater with an automatic thermostat that will shut the heater off if the water gets too warm or the pan gets dry. Purchasing a heated bird water bowl is a good solution as well. Place a rock in the middle of the pan or bowl as it will weigh it down and provides perching and drying areas.

Birds also need grit in the winter to help them digest food. If there is a lack of grit in your area, offer birds poultry grit, crushed eggshells or small hard rock particles as part of the feeding routine. One way is to mix seeds into the grit and place the mixture on a tray on the ground.

Providing food and water to birds can be very entertaining. It will also help our fine-feathered friends survive in the colder months and months when food and water supplies may be limited.

