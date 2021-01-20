Geiser: Feeding birds provides food for them, fun for us

This past week, I noticed several birds taking shelter in the trees and bushes in my backyard and I realized I forgot to fill my bird feeders and put fresh water out. Right now the food supply for birds is scarce, leaving birds in a stressful situation. Give birds that visit your yard some food and water and treat yourself to the pleasure of watching them.
Which birds you feed depends on how and what you feed them. Some bird species prefer to utilize hanging feeders while others would rather feed on the ground.
While ground feeding is fine, many birds prefer to use hanging or raised feeders. If you’re feeding birds on the ground and are wondering where the chickadees, nuthatches and woodpeckers are, use hanging feeders, hopper style, or tube or satellite feeders, and limit the ground feeding or have separate feeding areas for ground feeders and hanging feeders and you’ll soon get some other, smaller songbirds visiting your feeders.
Filling your tube feeder with mixed seed may cause a mess and attract birds you don’t want. Mixed seed will run out onto the ground, making the sparrows, pigeons and blackbirds very happy so use sunflower seed instead.
If you like to attract Eurasian collared doves during the winter, stock up on mixed seed, containing milo, millet, wheat and other grains. I personally like having doves in my backyard.
A good choice for placing feeders is a spot within about 10 feet of cover such as bushes or trees, and well away from windows that the birds might fly into. Placing feed and feeders a reasonable distance from cover makes it difficult for cats and other predators to attack birds while they are feeding.
There are many commercial bird feed mixtures available and most stores sell good seed mixes, but some just sell cheap mixes. And there’s a reason this seed is so cheap. Be a label reader. The ingredients should be sunflower, millet and cracked corn. Other favorites are shelled, unsalted and dry-roasted peanuts, safflower seeds, thistle seed and peanut hearts. If wheat, milo, barley and other seeds are listed as main ingredients you may want to re-think your purchase.
Goldfinches, siskins and other finches love thistle seed. But it’s an expensive seed to offer exclusively. All these species will come readily to feeders that stock black oil sunflower seed. Mixing both is a great solution.
Suet is an excellent source of energy, and can be purchased or made very inexpensively.
Don’t forget to water your backyard visitors. You may find that many species of birds show up more for the water than they do for the food. Birds have to drink year round just as we do to avoid dehydration. Birds do not have salivary glands so they need water for digesting their food.
Birds also require water for bathing. Frequent bathing allows a bird to keep its feathers clean and clean feathers provide better insulation. A bath followed by feather preening keeps a bird’s feathers intact and healthy to help regulate a steady body temperature. This is extremely important in the winter months.
When providing water for birds always keep it clean. Water can be kept from freezing in a heavy rubber hog pan by placing a water heater with an automatic thermostat that will shut the heater off if the water gets too warm or the pan gets dry. Purchasing a heated bird water bowl is a good solution as well. Place a rock in the middle of the pan or bowl as it will weigh it down and provides perching and drying areas.
Birds also need grit in the winter to help them digest food. If there is a lack of grit in your area, offer birds poultry grit, crushed eggshells or small hard rock particles as part of the feeding routine. One way is to mix seeds into the grit and place the mixture on a tray on the ground.
Providing food and water to birds can be very entertaining. It will also help our fine-feathered friends survive in the colder months and months when food and water supplies may be limited.
River antlerless deer season extended
Due to deer depredation issues, Nebraska’s late season in the river antlerless areas has been extended for residents only through Jan. 31, through Secretarial Order by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The Commission’s deer harvest data along with landowner complaints have shown insufficient antlerless white-tailed harvest in the river antlerless area. The agency has increased deer permits in many units across the state to kill more deer and reduce the population, but have still not reached the desired antlerless harvest.
Only the river antlerless area and permit was extended. All bag limits remain the same as allowed on the permit. Only antlerless whitetail deer may be taken. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
As designated under Nebraska Revised Statute 37-448, the extended season is open to Nebraska residents only.
River antlerless permits still are available at outdoornebraska.org.
Hunters are reminded that permission is required to hunt on private land and that hunter orange is required during firearm deer seasons. Additionally, it is unlawful to hunt with a rifle within 200 yards of an occupied dwelling or feedlot without specific permission for that purpose or within 100 yards using other methods. As with all deer harvested, they must be checked in and registered. Hunters can do so at OutdoorNebraska.gov/telecheck/ or by calling 844-279-4564.