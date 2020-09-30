Geiser: Finding deer stand sites that produce

Tree stand safety

Whether archery or rifle hunting, the same rules apply for using a tree stand.

Tree stand accidents and falls can occur whenever the stand is being used, whether the hunter is installing the stand, climbing into or out of it or hunting from it.

Most tree stand accidents can be avoided if the hunter just thinks about what they are doing when using a stand.

Carefully inspect frames, seats, platforms, steps, fasteners, braces, safety belts and harnesses before leaving home to determine if they are in good condition rather than waiting to find that repairs are needed when you try to install the stand in a tree.

Don’t hurry when hanging a stand. Place the stand in a spot where you can get into and out of the tree and the stand safely and easily, regardless of the weather conditions. Think carefully about installing portable steps. Try to visualize what will happen if a step breaks while you are climbing into or out of the tree. Use only steps that are in perfect condition and install them exactly as directed by the manufacturer.

Always use a haul rope to get equipment into and out of the stand נnever climb into the stand with equipment hanging from your body.