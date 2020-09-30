Geiser: Finding deer stand sites that produce

There are several reasons why some stand sites produce more deer than others and there are several factors to keep in mind when picking a good deer stand site. It takes a combination of ingredients to make the perfect ambush location to place a deer stand.
Trails
Many hunters spend time scouting and looking for deer trails to set up a stand, but setting up a stand on any deer trail doesn’t mean you will harvest a deer.
Experienced hunters don’t depend on main trails for success as these trails may be used sporadically or seasonally from year to year. Main trails can produce deer but finding and hunting secondary trails will help produce more deer and mature bucks.
Secondary trails may or may not connect to main trails and offer better choices for stand sites. Look for fresh rubs, scrapes, tracks and droppings on a secondary trail leading to food and bedding areas. The more cover these trails have, the better the trail. Trail cameras can play a huge part in scouting for trail use.
All trails may offer good ambush locations when deer pass through funnels and bottlenecks or along fence lines.
Hunting areas
Many of us find ourselves sharing the woods with other hunters. We also know that most bucks will spend their time traveling through thicker areas. Placing stand sites in thick cover areas can produce shots.
Thick areas discourage many hunters because shooting opportunities are limited. By clearing around three shooting lanes a hunter can settle for less visibility and having patience to wait for the right shot and the right deer. Clearing too much is one sure way to spoil a perfect setup so don’t take away too much of the cover.
Avoid walking deer trails just because they are convenient when heading to a stand. Regardless of where you walk you are sure to leave human scent behind.
Determine the best way to get to a stand and have a couple routes. Don’t walk through a feeding area during early mornings or after dark as deer will be feeding in those fields. Know the area and choose wisely according to where the deer will be during different times of the day.
Multiple stands
There are some advantages of having multiple stands in an area; you leave less scent in one area by not hunting there every day and because the wind is never dependable you can hunt where the wind will be in your favor.
Hunting from the same location time and time again is a sure way to cool down a hunting spot. Keep in mind dear trails can be seasonal and will hold deer for a limited time before they move to different areas as food sources and bedding areas change.
Once deer traffic dies, move to a different location but keep every stand site in mind for the next year and record the time of year it was a hot spot.
Tree stand safety
Whether archery or rifle hunting, the same rules apply for using a tree stand.
Tree stand accidents and falls can occur whenever the stand is being used, whether the hunter is installing the stand, climbing into or out of it or hunting from it.
Most tree stand accidents can be avoided if the hunter just thinks about what they are doing when using a stand.
Carefully inspect frames, seats, platforms, steps, fasteners, braces, safety belts and harnesses before leaving home to determine if they are in good condition rather than waiting to find that repairs are needed when you try to install the stand in a tree.
Don’t hurry when hanging a stand. Place the stand in a spot where you can get into and out of the tree and the stand safely and easily, regardless of the weather conditions. Think carefully about installing portable steps. Try to visualize what will happen if a step breaks while you are climbing into or out of the tree. Use only steps that are in perfect condition and install them exactly as directed by the manufacturer.
Always use a haul rope to get equipment into and out of the stand נnever climb into the stand with equipment hanging from your body.
Use a linesman belt when installing the stand. Always wear a full-body harness before climbing into and down from the stand. Adding a treestand safety line with a Prusik knot will help ensure safety when getting up and down from the stand, and eliminates the linesman belt once the safety line is installed on the tree. Use the three-point method, which means at least three parts of your body — two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand — are always in contact with the ladder or climbing steps. Once in the stand make sure your harness tether has little slack in it and is properly attached to the tree.
Remain calm when a deer approaches. Some hunters become so excited when they see a deer that they forget where they are and accidentally fall from the stand. Some hunters forget they are in a stand and try to walk toward the deer after they shoot. Taking a step off of a tree stand platform is an unpleasant experience that may result in injury, even if you are wearing a safety harness.
After taking a shot, sit and calm down. Wait at least 30 minutes if you are sure you have made a perfect shot. If you suspect your shot placement was not perfect, make yourself wait even longer before tracking the deer.
Learn to hunt online workshops
Join Nebraska Game and Parks educators for online “Hunting Happy Hour” workshops where learning about how to hunt and the tricks-of-the-trade are revealed.
Interactive Zoom-based sessions cover everything from basic hunting to waterfowl hunting, upland bird hunting and big game hunting with bow, firearm and muzzleloader. Newcomers to hunting will gain confidence and knowledge to seek out their own adventures this fall and beyond.
“Hunting Happy Hour” workshops are ideal for adults with little to no hunting experience who are interested in learning. Sign up and enjoy one or several 60-minute sessions from the comfort of your home or office.
Registration is required, and sessions are limited to 25 participants each. To learn more and register, visit outdoornebraska.org/workshops.
