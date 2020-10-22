Geiser: Finding trout and pheasant opportunities

Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used and it’s a great way to spend time outside for all ages. A rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm or minnow along with a split shot a foot above the hook and a bobber a foot or two above the split shot works well. Other popular baits to catch trout are small cast masters, salmon eggs, dough baits, artificial flies, small spinners, jigs, wax worms or Power Bait.
The rainbow trout are raised at the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery near Parks, Nebraska, and stocking them will enhance fishing opportunities for anglers wanting to get out and fish this fall and into the winter when the lakes ice over.
Anglers 16 and older must have a fishing permit and aquatic habitat stamp. Annual permits are $38 for residents. One or three-day permits are also available and include the aquatic habitat stamp.
Bag limits are 5 rainbow, tiger or cutthroat trout per day, with a possession limit of 12, no more than one fish longer than 16 inches is allowed on all waters except the Sutherland Canal.
The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length. Area lakes that have been stocked include Lake Ogallala with 4,000 trout, Humphrey Pond in Ogallala was stocked with 600, Melham Park Lake in Broken Bow got 875, the Ansley City Pond now has 1,000 trout, Bessey Pond at Halsey received 600, the Curtis Golf Course pond has 150 trout. On Tuesday, Lake Helen in Gothenburg received 2,000 trout and Plum Creek Lake in Lexington received 750. Wednesday, Birdwood Lake, the first Interstate 80 lake west of North Platte received 2,000 trout and Thursday Birdwood will be stocked with an additional 2,000 trout.
If you are just getting into fishing and want more details about equipment, tackle, casting, knot tying and more, a helpful resource is Game and Parks’ “Going Fishing Guide,” available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish.
Special youth upland hunts
Special youth upland hunts are set for Saturday and Sunday at 17 wildlife management areas across the state. Youth ages 15 and younger are encouraged to participate in special youth pheasant hunts during the two-day statewide youth pheasant, quail and partridge season.
Here in Lincoln County, pheasants will be released at the N-CORPE east tract public hunting area for the special youth hunt. The special hunts are open to the public, and the number of participants is not limited. No registration or special permit is required. Special regulations posted at each of the wildlife management areas will apply to all portions of the designated areas normally open to hunting. All other current youth and regular hunting regulations also will be in effect on these designated areas.
The youth season provides a great opportunity to expose young family members and friends to hunting in a more controlled environment. Game and Parks’ Take ’em Hunting Challenge motivates hunters to take a pledge to introduce someone new to hunting as recruiting new hunters is vital to maintaining strong hunting traditions in Nebraska. The challenge, allows hunters to sign up for great prizes including an ATV.
Resident youth, age 15 or younger, do not need a permit to hunt small game, but nonresident youth must have a hunt permit and habitat stamp. Only youth are allowed to hunt during the youth season, except at designated Special Youth Hunt locations where accompanying adults also are allowed to hunt. At Special Youth Hunt locations, the daily bag limit is two rooster pheasants for youth and one rooster pheasant for the accompanying adult, which must be licensed hunters age 19 or older.
Game and Parks will release rooster pheasants at the following Special Youth Hunt locations/ wildlife management areas (with county): Arrowhead (Gage), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York), Cornhusker (Hall), George Syas (Nance), Wilkinson (Platte), Oak Valley (Madison), Powder Creek (Dixon), Randall W. Schilling (Cass), Rakes Creek (Cass), Peru Bottoms (Nemaha), Twin Oaks (Johnson), Hickory Ridge (Johnson), Yankee Hill (Lancaster), Branched Oak (Lancaster), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman), Pressey (Custer), Arnold Trupp (Morrill), Bordeaux (Dawes), and N-CORPE east tract (Lincoln).
Non-toxic shot is required at Kirkpatrick Basin North, Peru Bottoms, Randall W. Schilling and Wilkinson, but otherwise all hunting regulations apply.
For more information about the youth season or to find places to hunt, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/Upland or contact Game and Parks at 308-535-8025. Learn more about Take ’em Hunting at OutdoorNebraska.gov/takeemhunting.
Stubble hunting guide
The recently released 2020-21 “Stubble Access Guide” highlights more than 40,000 additional acres of wheat and milo stubble and adjacent upland habitat land open for public access hunting in western Nebraska.
Wheat and milo stubble left tall after harvest provides fall and winter wildlife habitat and excellent hunting opportunities. Many stubble fields also include unfarmable pockets containing dense cover, which are often underutilized by hunters.
After harvest each year, these fields are enrolled in Open Fields and Waters — a program in which the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission works with landowners to increase public hunting, trapping and/or fishing access on private lands. The Stubble Access Guide displays these tracts of land, as well as other publicly accessible lands available for walk-in hunting garnered after publication of the well-known Public Access Atlas.
The “Stubble Access Guide” is available where hunt permits are sold throughout parts of western Nebraska. Visit outdoornebraska.org/publicaccessatlas to view the guide as well as digital and interactive versions of the “Public Access Atlas,” which are updated throughout hunting seasons. To request copies of any of these materials, visit outdoornebraska.org/brochurerequests.
Photo contest
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2020 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Nov. 22, 2020.
With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.
Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories: wildlife, scenic, recreation and flora. All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the January 2021 issue of Nebraskland Magazine. First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories.
This year, photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #Nebraskland2020. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo.
Complete contest rules may be found online at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.
