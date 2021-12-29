Geiser: First Day Hikes returning at state parks

Start the new year off right with an outdoors adventure. First Day Hikes are planned for Saturday at more than a dozen beautiful state parks, but you can also design your own adventure at a park throughout Nebraska.

Nebraska’s annual First Day Hikes are a great chance to get outside and explore trails, watch wildlife, take photos and create many lasting memories. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages families to take part in fun and educational programs at select parks along with the hikes at a Nebraska state park, state historical park or state recreation area.

Make your own hike at one of Nebraska’s 76 state parks, state historical parks and state recreation areas, which offer a variety of opportunities for hiking, biking and walking. Find a park to explore at outdoornebraska.org/parks or a trail to hike at outdoornebraska.org/hikingtrails.

Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP hike

A guided half-mile hike is at 1 p.m. at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park at Duck Pond behind the Cody mansion. Bring a water bottle, snacks, camera, binoculars and dress for the weather.