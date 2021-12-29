Geiser: First Day Hikes returning at state parks

Start the new year off right with an outdoors adventure. First Day Hikes are planned for Saturday at more than a dozen beautiful state parks, but you can also design your own adventure at a park throughout Nebraska.
Nebraska’s annual First Day Hikes are a great chance to get outside and explore trails, watch wildlife, take photos and create many lasting memories. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages families to take part in fun and educational programs at select parks along with the hikes at a Nebraska state park, state historical park or state recreation area.
Make your own hike at one of Nebraska’s 76 state parks, state historical parks and state recreation areas, which offer a variety of opportunities for hiking, biking and walking. Find a park to explore at outdoornebraska.org/parks or a trail to hike at outdoornebraska.org/hikingtrails.
Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP hike
A guided half-mile hike is at 1 p.m. at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park at Duck Pond behind the Cody mansion. Bring a water bottle, snacks, camera, binoculars and dress for the weather.
While on the hike, a parks naturalist will help you look for and identify tracks, trees and birds. Then see the bison and learn the difference between horns and antlers, view skulls and furs and much more.
If you’re traveling across the state on New Year’s Day, be sure to visit a new park for an adventure. Other hikes are planned at: Calamus SRA, Chadron SP, Fort Kearny SRA, Indian Cave SP, Johnson Lake SRA, Lake Ogallala SRA, Louisville SRA, Mormon Island SRA, Platte River SP, Ponca SP, Red Willow SRA, Rock Creek Station SHP, Schramm Education Center, Sherman Reservoir SRA, Wagon Train SRA, Wildcat Hills SRA and Windmill SRA.
To find the more details, including start times for all First Day Hikes, visit outdoornebraska.org/firstdayhikes.
A valid Nebraska state park permit is required for all vehicles entering park areas; 2022 permits are available for purchase at park offices or at outdoornebraska.org.
Those participating in the hikes are encouraged to tag @NEGameandParks in their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram posts for a chance to be featured on the agency’s social streams.
Be sure to check the weather before leaving home and dress appropriately in layers, bring some water and snacks and hike with a partner. Pets are welcome but must be on a leash.
Big game meetings
Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter.
Meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district. Biologists will discuss big game harvest results and season structure, and take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.
All meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time.
The schedule is:
» Jan. 3: Hebron, Hebron Activity Center, 329 Lincoln Ave.
» Jan. 5: Fremont, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Group Lodge, 4349 W. State Lakes Road.
» Jan. 6: Lincoln, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
» Jan. 10: Cambridge, Cambridge Community Building, 722 Patterson St.
» Jan. 11: Alma, Johnson Center Building, 509 West Main St.
» Jan. 12: Alliance, Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave.
» Jan. 12: Burwell, Burwell Senior Center, 411 Grand Ave.
» Jan. 13: Valentine, Niobrara Lodge, 803 East U.S. Highway 20.
People who cannot attend a meeting can watch an online big game informational session via Zoom. The Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. Central time Tuesday, Jan. 18. Those who wish to attend can find information and the registration link at outdoornebraska.gov/deer.
Fishing regulation changes for 2022
Anglers must be aware of fishing regulation changes that take effect Jan. 1.
The changes are:
» Black bass — The area where no minimum length limit on smallmouth bass is required has expanded to the Nebraska Public Power District Canal starting at the Sutherland Reservoir outlet to the confluence with the South Platte River in Lincoln County; this includes Lake Maloney. Bufflehead Wildlife Management Area and David City Ponds are added to the list of waters where the minimum length limit on black bass is 21 inches.
» Striped bass, white bass and striped bass hybrid — Wagon Train Reservoir is removed from the list of waters where the exception for bag limit is three fish in the daily bag.
» Channel catfish — Box Butte Reservoir is added to the list of waters where the bag may not include more than one fish 30 inches or greater in length.
» Lake McConaughy — It is illegal to possess wipers on Lonergan Creek from its junction at the McConaughy lakeshore upstream to, and including, the culvert under Nebraska Highway 92.
» No Live Baitfish — DeFair Lake WMA in Grant County was added to the list of waters where it is illegal to use or possess live baitfish.
Anglers can read the 2022 Fishing Guide when it is available in January at outdoornebraska.org.
Growing Up WILD educator workshop
A Growing Up WILD educator workshop, which provides an early foundation for developing positive attitudes and behaviors about nature and lifelong social and academic skills, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 12. The free workshop will be virtual on Zoom.
This award-winning early childhood curriculum guide is for educators of children ages 3 to 7. The guide builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature by providing age appropriate, interdisciplinary lessons. Each thematic lesson includes multiple activities that teach math, reading, letter recognition, science, social studies and social-emotional skills.
See the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information and to register.
Birds and Books educator workshop
Nebraska is home to more than 450 species of birds. They are easy to see and fun to watch, creating a fantastic opportunity to learn about science.
A virtual Birds and Books educator workshop Jan. 26 will use literature to teach science concepts to preschool-aged children.
Participants will receive bird-related and science-focused lesson ideas and bird-related books. This free Nebraska Game and Parks Commission workshop, which begins at 6 p.m. Central time, is approved for two in-service hours. Register through the calendar event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.
‘The Science of ...’ virtual webinar
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host a virtual webinar "The Science of ... Animal Teeth" at 3 p.m. Jan. 27.
Teeth are an indicator of what an animal is eating. They also provide insight into the evolutionary heritage of an animal.
The webinar is free, but registration is required in the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. The webinar will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel. Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information.