Geiser: Fishing night fun for all ages

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting a community fishing event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Birdwood Lake Wildlife Management Area.

Community fishing nights are a Nebraska Game and Parks program designed to help make fishing adventures possible and rewarding. The events are free with loaner fishing equipment and bait available.

Game and Parks staff and local volunteers will be on hand to assist those of all ages learn the basics of this fun and relaxing activity. Everyone is invited regardless of age or skill.

Get your family and friends outside and enjoy an evening of fishing. Those 16 years and older wanting to fish will need a valid fishing license.

Look for the colorful fishing trailer at the lake. Birdwood is referred to as Fire Lake by some and is the first Interstate 80 Lake west of North Platte. To get to the lake, take Walker Road west then north on Homestead Road.

Fishing is vital to the conservation of Nebraska’s natural resources, as money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries, improve water quality and to enhance access for anglers.

Fishing also improves mental health, brings families and friends closer together and creates more inspired workers. Economically, fishing also provides a huge boost, contributing millions of dollars to the state’s economy annually and creating millions in retail sales.

Fishing can provide many memories for friends and families and keep the long-held tradition of outdoor enjoyment alive for many. Get outside this month and enjoy all the benefits the outdoors has to offer. We are so fortunate to have such a state that is rich in outdoor activities, places to go and people to enjoy it with.

Big game draw application period

The application period for general elk, antelope and deer draw units begins Monday and ends June 24. Applicants may apply for one elk, deer and antelope permit or one preference point.

The application period begins at 1 p.m. CT Monday. One application is allowed per person per species.

Applications be found at outdoornebraska.org, by using the paper application form in the “2022 Big Game Guide,” which is available at any Game and Parks office.

Results from the draw will be available July 1. Applicants not providing valid email addresses when applying will be responsible for monitoring their status online at outdoornebraska.org. Those submitting a valid email address will be notified via email if they were successful or not in the draw. Successful applicants will have until July 15 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference points and forfeiting the permit. Any forfeited draw permits will be available during these appropriate buy periods:

» July 11: Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may buy any unlimited quota deer and antelope permits.

» July 12: Residents may buy any limited deer permits.

» July 13: Residents may buy any limited antelope permits.

» July 25: Nonresidents may buy any limited deer permits.

» July 26: Nonresidents may buy any limited antelope permits

» Aug. 1: Residents and nonresidents may buy any remaining limited deer permits

» Aug. 2: Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may buy any remaining limited antelope permits.

Tick removal

People that venture outside need to be aware of ticks and do a full-body examination when you return to your tent, cabin or home. If a tick is not found and removed before it attaches to the skin, a tick will pierce its host’s skin to start drawing blood.

To remove, use fine point tweezers or a tick removal tool to grasp the tick by the head or mouth, which will be located next to the skin, then gently pull the tick straight out. Do not grab the tick by the body, burn it or use alcohol, nail polish or other items to try to get the tick off; doing this will cause the tick to secrete fluids into its host, increasing the chance of spreading a tick-born disease.

Remove ticks as soon as possible — ticks removed in 24 hours or less reduces the chance of getting Lyme disease, the most common disease spread by ticks.

Once the tick is removed wash your hands, disinfect the tweezers and bite site. It is a good idea to make your own tick removal kit including fine point tweezers, and antiseptic.

While disease is rare, any illness usually starts with a rash 3 to 30 days after the bite. The rash appears as a solid red expanding rash or blotch or a central spot surrounded by clear skin that is ringed by a red rash that looks like a bull’s-eye followed by fatigue, achiness and headaches.

Use a tick repellent that contains 20% DEET. Children should have an adult apply any repellent to keep it out of tender eyes, mouths and off hands. Repellents can help protect you from ticks and they work well; wash off the repellents when you return inside for the day.