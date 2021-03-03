Geiser: Game and Parks celebrates 100 years

“Your memories. Your adventures. Your parks.” is the theme for this year as the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission celebrates 100 years of inspiring outdoor adventures at our state park system. It all began a century ago in 1921 with the establishment of Chadron State Park, which is nestled among the beautifully scenic buttes and canyons of the Pine Ridge. Now, Nebraska’s 76 parks are top destinations for Nebraskans and visitors from around the world to enjoy breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife and abundant recreation opportunities.
The parks have a lot planned throughout the year with 100 events, 100 hours of coordinated volunteer projects, a parks adventure challenge, a video competition for youth and more. Because we love our parks, and we know you do, too.
These are your parks, and nothing makes the staff and volunteers at Nebraska Game and Parks happier than seeing guests enjoying the outdoors all across our state. From the Panhandle to the southeast corner of the state, recreation opportunities as diverse as your interests exist. Find your park, build memories and pursue your next adventure with us. To find all the events going on this year visit parks100.outdoornebraska.gov.
Parks centennial stories
Every person and every state park has a story to tell, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wants yours.
With the parks system centennial year underway, we want to hear your best and unforgettable experiences. Your epic camping fails. Your firsts: Time on a horse, ski attempt, wildlife encounter or living history adventure. We want to hear your sentimental memories and your “never again” moments experienced at one of Nebraska’s state park areas or trails.
Share your story on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by using the hashtag #NEParks100, or share your story online through our web-based form at yournebraskaparks100.org/neparks100. Game and Parks will re-share your stories and pictures throughout our centennial year celebrations.
The Nebraska state park system includes state parks, historical parks, recreation areas and recreational trails. Game and Parks’ first state park, Chadron State Park, was established in 1921, and now every Nebraskan has at least one state park area within an hour’s drive of their home. Outdoor recreation opportunities offered at those parks are endless.
To a find park near you, visit yournebraskaparks100.org/exploreparks. A park entry permit is required of each vehicle visiting a state park area; buy one at outdoornebraska.org.
Take ’em Camping challenge
If you love to hike, bike, swim, boat or view wildlife or if tents, campfires and hot s’mores are what you like, or maybe you keep a fishing rod and travel-size case of fishing lures in your trunk, your happy place is the great outdoors, Game and Parks wants you to show us your experiences.
In 2021, we’re challenging you to explore our diverse state park system. No matter your outdoor passion, we want to see your favorite way to play in one of Nebraska’s three different types of park areas: Our state parks, state historical parks and state recreation areas.
These great parks allow you to experience the diversity of our outdoor opportunities. Each has its own distinct setting, amenities and activities to bring your trip to life. From Nebraska’s state parks, state historical parks and state recreation areas, there is literally something for everyone. To find a park you’d like to visit this year go to outdoornebraska.gov/explore.
To join the Take ’em Camping challenge and for the chance to win prizes, visit parks100.outdoornebraska.gov/takeemcamping.
Spring Saturday series of turkey workshops
Turkey hunters with limited experience are invited to expand their knowledge through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Spring Saturday Series of workshops.
These free, virtual Facebook sessions, starting March 6, will help develop specific skills necessary to increase hunting success and enjoyment. Each session begins at 9 a.m. Central time. All are listed at outdoornebraska.com/workshops.
The spring Saturday series schedule, with topics, is as follows: March 13, decoy placement; March 20, using calls; March 27, cleaning wild turkey; April 3, wild turkey recipes.
Also, for those wanting to get the most from spring Saturday series, a special turkey hunting mystery box is available for purchase at $60, including shipping. The mystery box, which includes some must-haves for spring turkey hunting, is limited in supply. Order at outdoornebraska.com/workshops.
Southwest virtual fisheries meeting
Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in a virtual discussion on fisheries management during meeting for the southwest area at 7 p.m. CT March 4.
This public informational session will provide local updates on the fishing outlook and special projects in the southwest area. This informal, interactive gathering will provide a chance for questions, dialogue and feedback.
The virtual meeting will take place on Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded to a web browser or mobile device. Participants are encouraged to submit questions using Zoom’s chat feature.
All the sessions from the other three districts and the southwest district, will be recorded and made available on Game and Parks’ YouTube channel for later viewing.
Registration is required and can be completed at outdoornebraska.gov/fishingevents.