Geiser: Game and Parks celebrates 100 years

“Your memories. Your adventures. Your parks.” is the theme for this year as the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission celebrates 100 years of inspiring outdoor adventures at our state park system. It all began a century ago in 1921 with the establishment of Chadron State Park, which is nestled among the beautifully scenic buttes and canyons of the Pine Ridge. Now, Nebraska’s 76 parks are top destinations for Nebraskans and visitors from around the world to enjoy breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife and abundant recreation opportunities.

The parks have a lot planned throughout the year with 100 events, 100 hours of coordinated volunteer projects, a parks adventure challenge, a video competition for youth and more. Because we love our parks, and we know you do, too.

These are your parks, and nothing makes the staff and volunteers at Nebraska Game and Parks happier than seeing guests enjoying the outdoors all across our state. From the Panhandle to the southeast corner of the state, recreation opportunities as diverse as your interests exist. Find your park, build memories and pursue your next adventure with us. To find all the events going on this year visit parks100.outdoornebraska.gov.

Parks centennial stories