Geiser: Get outside for Free Park Entry Day

Fishing is vital to the conservation of Nebraska’s natural resources, as money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries, improve water quality and to enhance access for anglers.

Fishing also improves mental health, brings families and friends closer together and creates more inspired workers. Economically, fishing also provides a huge boost, contributing $324 million to the state’s economy annually, and creating $210 million in retail sales.

Fishing can provide many memories for friends and families and keep the long-held tradition of outdoor enjoyment alive for many. Get outside this month and enjoy all the benefits the outdoors has to offer. We are so fortunate to have such a state that is rich in outdoor activities, places to go and people to enjoy it with.

International Migratory Bird Month

Now is the time to get outside and see the many different species of birds are migrating through our area. Shore birds are visible from many roadways and backroads near wet meadows and throughout the Sandhills, while other small songbirds can be seen at city and state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas.