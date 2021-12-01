Geiser: Give outdoor gifts this Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, people are searching for gifts to give this year along with fun things to do with family and friends. When considering gifts, remember those that include the outdoors for all ages on your Christmas list.

Park permits

One of the best gifts to give your loved ones is access to 76 scenic state parks and recreation areas that can be enjoyed all year long. For Nebraska residents, a $31 park permit is a great and unique gift for families and friends you want to spend more time with and give the gift of the outdoors to. Nebraska’s parks can be utilized all year with a host of various activities, including afternoon campfires around a fire ring for s’mores and hot chocolate, fishing and ice fishing, hiking, biking, bird and animal viewing, photographing beautiful sunrises and sunsets, snowshoeing and much more. For around $2.58 a month, a park permit is a great value with endless outdoor possibilities.

Hunting and fishing permits