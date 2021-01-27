Geiser: Heroes Sports a growing program for vets

After word got around about the baseball league, more and more veterans and service members wanted to participate. That’s when things really got moving and additional funding and volunteers were needed. That’s when the non-profit organization of Heroes Sports was made official.

Last year, Jeremy Walz of North Platte hosted a golf tournament for veterans in North Platte, which was a great success. When Gustafson heard about the organization from Walz, he was excited to team up with Walz and Heroes Sports to bring hunting opportunities for veterans to North Platte. Along with his son Johnny Gustafson, Jeremy Walz, John Farley and several other gracious volunteers and landowners from North Platte and the surrounding area, this waterfowl hunt was a success as well.

To attend the waterfowl hunt, Barker held a social media raffle with over 100 veterans that wanted to fill a mere nine available spots.

“It’s awesome that these guys got to come but there were 90-plus veterans that didn’t get the opportunity to come hunt,” Barker said.

Heroes Sports is looking to spread its program across the country and with the help of sponsors and volunteers to take veterans out to do many different types of outdoor recreation, the program will continue to grow.

The golf tournament and waterfowl hunt are planned to be held annually along with the addition of a fishing event this summer. If you know of a veteran or service member that would like to become active in the outdoors and bond through teamwork with others, or if you would like to become a sponsor or volunteer to help make outdoor activities possible for our veterans and service members, look Heroes Sports up on their web site at heroessports.org or visit their Facebook page.