Geiser: Holiday memories and outdoor traditions

Wear a personal flotation device or have one handy to throw to a person who falls through and always take at least 50-foot of rope with you in case of an emergency.

If you break through the ice try not to panic, reach for solid ice and lay both arms on the unbroken ice then kick hard to help lift your body onto solid ice. When you get on the ice, roll to safety rather than trying to stand up and walk.

It is always a good idea to carry at least 50-feet of rope with a throwable floatation device tied at one end to throw to anyone that may fall through.

Never venture onto ice unless it is at least four inches thick. Wind action can keep ice from forming in the middle of a lake while the lake edges can be thick. Once the lake does freeze, the center ice may still be relatively thin so always test-drill holes about every 10 yards while working your way across the lake to tell when the ice thickness is decreasing.

Stay well away from open water and never go onto ice that is adjacent to running streams and be cautious of areas near spillways.

Stay away from objects that stick up through the ice such as muskrat lodges, trees and logs, which store heat from the sun and weaken the surrounding ice.