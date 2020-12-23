Geiser: Holiday memories and outdoor traditions

’Tis the season for giving thanks and reflecting back on special holiday memories that we have made throughout our lifetimes. We all face different struggles throughout the year and through those struggles, we need to remember to be kind to others, not just during the holiday season, but all year, that is truly what the Christmas spirit is all about.
No matter the struggle or situation we face, striving to make new, good memories every year through thankful gratitude, gives our family, friends or someone in need a gift that is better than anything purchased from the store, wonderful memories last forever.
Getting outdoors to make memories with family and friends can be incorporated into family traditions during the holidays, it doesn’t have to be expensive or elaborate, just spending time together is a great gift and there are many outdoor activities to pursuit.
In my family, one of our traditions is being outdoors even on Christmas day. Goose hunting is a typical way to spend time in the goose pit together. Gathering up leftovers from our noon meal and reheating it in the pit or heading out to walk off some of that noon meal with an afternoon pheasant hunt is a great tradition.
Wild game is also a huge part of my life and we serve wild game recipes in every holiday meal, not only is it a great addition to your holiday meal, it’s a great conversation piece and you get to spend precious time with family and friends in the field pursuing it. Some recipes we use have been passed along from family and friends; while other recipes my husband Tom and I have come up with.
Some traditions are passed down from generation to generation but as we join families through marriages and friendships, new traditions are made and some of those will also be passed down. These traditions give children as well as adults special memories and a sense of belonging.
Knowing that not everyone goes hunting, simple activities like stoking up the fire pit in your backyard for smores, hot chocolate and backyard games if the weather is good can be a new tradition. Using the normal smores stuff is great, but try mixing it up a bit by using chocolate chip cookies and a mallow, or be creative and use different cookies, chocolate bars and mallow combinations.
If there’s snow on the ground, build a snow fort, have snowball fights or go sledding together.
Weather and good ice permitting; a day of ice fishing is a great way to spend family time. The kids can ice skate or sled across the ice and snow when the fish may not be biting. Memories of my kids running toward a tip up that popped up, pushing and shoving their way to see who would get it first all while sliding on the ice is one memory I will always have. The memory of their laughter filling the air on the frozen lake always brightens my day.
Take your family for a hike at one of Nebraska’s state parks, a city park, state recreation area or trail and add a scavenger hunt or see who can spot the most birds for added fun. Make Christmas at the Cody’s at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, the Lincoln County Historical Museum, and Cody Parks part of a tradition that your family and friends go to every year.
These are just a few of the Christmas traditions we have woven into the framework of our family’s holidays — traditions that everyone looks forward to every year. Consider making new traditions and memories for your family starting this year, be creative and get outside if possible to spend treasured time together. Family Christmas traditions don’t have to be large, expensive or complicated, it’s the small things that we do every year together that make a lasting impression.
From my home to yours, I wish you all a very blessed and Merry Christmas!
Ice fishing
Cold temperatures and some ice on the water has jump-started the ice fishing season in many areas. While some lakes in the northern part of the state have seemingly good ice, some other areas across the state may still be questionable when it comes to ice safety. Venturing out on the ice can be dangerous if simple precautions and common sense aren’t put to use. Keep knowledge of ice safety first to make your outing safe and more enjoyable.
Don’t fish alone. Anyone can slip and fall on ice and a fishing partner can help if you get hurt in a fall and need help getting off the ice and back to your vehicle. Wear ice cleats on your boots to avoid slipping and falling. If someone happens to fall through the ice, a rescue is much easier if a second person is there to help.
Wear a personal flotation device or have one handy to throw to a person who falls through and always take at least 50-foot of rope with you in case of an emergency.
If you break through the ice try not to panic, reach for solid ice and lay both arms on the unbroken ice then kick hard to help lift your body onto solid ice. When you get on the ice, roll to safety rather than trying to stand up and walk.
It is always a good idea to carry at least 50-feet of rope with a throwable floatation device tied at one end to throw to anyone that may fall through.
Never venture onto ice unless it is at least four inches thick. Wind action can keep ice from forming in the middle of a lake while the lake edges can be thick. Once the lake does freeze, the center ice may still be relatively thin so always test-drill holes about every 10 yards while working your way across the lake to tell when the ice thickness is decreasing.
Stay well away from open water and never go onto ice that is adjacent to running streams and be cautious of areas near spillways.
Stay away from objects that stick up through the ice such as muskrat lodges, trees and logs, which store heat from the sun and weaken the surrounding ice.
A good rule of thumb on ice thickness is that it takes a minimum of three-to-four inches of blue lake ice to support a single angler. About five inches will hold several anglers walking or standing in single file. Slush ice is only about one-half as strong as clear lake ice, so anglers should double the minimum thickness requirements when encountering such conditions. Avoid standing in concentrated groups with other anglers.
When ice fishing on reservoirs pay close attention to ice heaves, which are areas that fluctuate when water tables rise and fall. Ice heaves may be weak spots in the ice and will typically cause bulged areas where the ice cracks and is pushed together causing it to move upward.
Those ice fishing Interstate 80 lakes or those similar should be cautious of the west ends of the lakes. The water table moves downstream, which usually means the west ends of our smaller area lakes will have weaker ice or no ice on the west ends.
As temperatures fluctuate, pay close attention to changing ice conditions