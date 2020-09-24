Geiser: How to identify mushrooms in the fall

This large mushroom grows on dead stumps and logs of hardwoods or conifers and will sometimes appear on live trees or on roots and buried wood. This mushroom doesn’t need much moisture to fruit. It is a common fungi and will usually appear on the same stumps year after year showing up in late summer and fall.

Picking smaller, knobby caps as they first emerge are the best for eating. To harvest larger or older mushrooms, trim off the tender flesh near the outer edges of the cap, trim off any hard, woody flesh before cooking. When cut the tender flesh will leak a clear watery juice.

This variety tastes and looks much like lemony chicken when cooked. It is good sautéed, deep fried, baked or used in soups.

Oyster mushroom

Oyster mushrooms are a delicious edible mushroom resembling an oyster. These mushrooms have a scallop or fan-shaped cap stretching from 2 to 10 inches across with some reaching up to 16 inches. The underside of this mushroom has tightly-spaced gills that run down its short stem. They will vary in color from whitish to light gray or brown.