Geiser: Hunt the shorelines for American bullfrogs

All ages can enjoy frog hunting. Consider taking your kids out to try frog hunting — they’ll love catching frogs as much as you do. Give them a hand net, a life jacket and enjoy the fun and the delicious frog legs prepared for your table.

Bullfrog history

North American bullfrogs are found near lakes, ponds, rivers or bogs. Warm, still, shallow waters with a lot of aquatic vegetation favor bullfrogs by providing suitable habitats for growth, reproduction and escape from predators.

Bullfrogs are the largest in the frog species found in North America, weighing up to a pound and reaching 7 to 8 inches long. Color varies from brownish to shades of green, often with spots or blotches of a darker color about the back. The hind feet are fully webbed. The sex of an adult bullfrog can be easily determined by examining the size of the tympanum or the external ear of the frog relative to the size of their eyes. The tympanum is a round circle located on the side of the head near the eye; in males, it is much larger than the eye. In females, the tympanum is as large as or smaller than their eye. Adult females are larger in body size than adult males and during the breeding season the throat of the male bullfrog is yellow, whereas the female’s is white.