Geiser: Hunting seasons across Nebraska began this week

The hunting season is kicking off for the year as many seasons opened Wednesday, including squirrel, cottontail rabbit, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, Virginia and sora rail, grouse, raccoon, Virginia opossum and archery deer, along with the early teal season beginning Saturday, followed by the fall turkey season that begins Sept. 15.
Information about any of the hunting seasons can be found in the “Small Game and Waterfowl,” “Big Game” and “Turkey” hunting guides available at the North Platte Game and Parks office, online at outdoornebraska.org or at local sporting goods stores. Hunters should look over the guides and know the rules and regulations before hitting the field.
Copies of the “2021 Public Access Atlas” are also available and hunters should utilize these books to view all the public areas available across the state for walk-in hunting access.
HIP number
If you plan on hunting migratory birds such as doves, ducks, coot, geese, rail, snipe or woodcock, you will need a free Harvest Information Program. HIP numbers are easy to register for: You can go online or call 24 hours a day at outdoornebraska.org/hip or call 877-NEHUNTS 1-877-634-8687.
Take ’Em Hunting Challenge
There are many reasons to love hunting. It’s a way to connect with nature. It’s a way to spend time in the blind. It’s a way to enjoy a beautiful morning, test your patience and hone your skill. It’s about passing on a tradition that someone passed down to you.
For a third year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission challenges you to go hunting and share your passion with someone you care about. It doesn’t matter if they’re brand new to hunting, or if they just haven’t gone in a few years.
The Take ’Em Hunting Challenge encourages hunters to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2021-22 hunting seasons. Those who take someone new can upload a photo of their hunting trip to the Commission’s website and will be registered to win great prizes including gift cards, a stay at a Nebraska state park, hunting gear and our grand prize: a camo John Deere crossover utility vehicle from Plains Equipment Group.
For more information visit outdoornebraska.org/takeemhunting.
Upland Slam
The popular Upland Slam challenge is back again. To complete the slam, hunters must harvest a sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken, pheasant and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska.
Successful hunters upload a photo of each harvested bird online and provide details about their hunt. Those who complete the Slam will receive an official certificate and pin and be entered into a drawing to win one of several grand prizes, including a Dickinson Arms Hunter Light 28-gauge over/under shotgun.
All participants who submit at least one harvest to the Nebraska Upland Slam will be automatically entered into monthly drawings for prizes sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. Prizes include Scheels Gift Cards, hunting vests, Yeti Cups, wall art, memberships to the two conservation groups and more.
Resident hunters 15 or younger are encouraged to participate in the slam to be entered into a separate drawing for a resident youth lifetime hunt permit. Additionally, upon the fourth and final bird submission, hunters can acknowledge their hunting dog’s achievement by uploading a photo of their dog afield to receive an official Top Dog tag and certificate.
Visit outdoornebraska.org/uplandslam for more information.
Duck Slam
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Ducks Unlimited are proud to bring back the popular Nebraska Duck Slam, a challenge for duck hunters to take advantage of Nebraska’s great duck hunting opportunities.
The Duck Slam challenges hunters to harvest a teal (blue-winged or green-winged) of either sex, as well as drakes of three other species: an American wigeon, a mallard and a northern pintail. All ducks must be harvested in Nebraska, and hunters must upload a photo of each harvest at outdoornebraska.org/duckslam.
Those who successfully complete the slam will receive an official certificate, a Duck Slam pin and Central Flyway bragging rights. Additionally, all hunters who complete the Slam during the 2021-22 season will be registered to win one of several great prizes generously donated by Ducks Unlimited. A drawing for the grand prize, a Special Edition Ducks Unlimited Franchi Elite 20-gauge shotgun, will take place next February.
The Duck Slam officially opens on Sept. 4, the first day of early teal season, and runs through Jan. 26, 2022, when duck and coot season ends in zones 2 and 3. Season dates vary by species and zones.
Buffalo Bill Ranch meeting rescheduled
The date has changed for a virtual meeting discussing a draft master plan for Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area. The new meeting time is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on a draft master at Buffalo Bill Ranch. The plan is being developed to improve Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area in North Platte.
The master plan covers potential new development, programming and recreational activities that enhance the experience for future visitors.
Participants will be required to register online at outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra). The public also is encouraged to provide additional input through a digital platform at these same websites.