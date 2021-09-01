Geiser: Hunting seasons across Nebraska began this week

The hunting season is kicking off for the year as many seasons opened Wednesday, including squirrel, cottontail rabbit, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, Virginia and sora rail, grouse, raccoon, Virginia opossum and archery deer, along with the early teal season beginning Saturday, followed by the fall turkey season that begins Sept. 15.

Information about any of the hunting seasons can be found in the “Small Game and Waterfowl,” “Big Game” and “Turkey” hunting guides available at the North Platte Game and Parks office, online at outdoornebraska.org or at local sporting goods stores. Hunters should look over the guides and know the rules and regulations before hitting the field.

Copies of the “2021 Public Access Atlas” are also available and hunters should utilize these books to view all the public areas available across the state for walk-in hunting access.

HIP number

If you plan on hunting migratory birds such as doves, ducks, coot, geese, rail, snipe or woodcock, you will need a free Harvest Information Program. HIP numbers are easy to register for: You can go online or call 24 hours a day at outdoornebraska.org/hip or call 877-NEHUNTS 1-877-634-8687.

Take ’Em Hunting Challenge