Geiser: Keep informed about outdoor events

It’s a busy time here at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and I want to be sure to get the word out on many different outdoor items going on this month. Below are a few important pieces of information that many of you will find an interest in.

To keep informed of events going on all year, visit the Commission’s web page at outdoornebraska.gov. Once on the web page click the calendar tab, which will list events going on across the state. Clicking the “Nebraskaland” tab will get you to another informational page. Scroll through to find news articles, blogs and news that will keep you informed.

Half price youth lifetime permit drawing

A drawing this spring will provide 150 young Nebraskans a chance to purchase a youth lifetime permit at half price.

In an effort to encourage young Nebraskans to participate in hunting and fishing, the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation established its youth lifetime half-price permit program in 2006. This program gives residents age 15 and younger the opportunity to purchase a lifetime hunt, fish and other permits and stamps for half price.