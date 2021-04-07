Geiser: Keep informed about outdoor events

It’s a busy time here at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and I want to be sure to get the word out on many different outdoor items going on this month. Below are a few important pieces of information that many of you will find an interest in.
To keep informed of events going on all year, visit the Commission’s web page at outdoornebraska.gov. Once on the web page click the calendar tab, which will list events going on across the state. Clicking the “Nebraskaland” tab will get you to another informational page. Scroll through to find news articles, blogs and news that will keep you informed.
Half price youth lifetime permit drawing
A drawing this spring will provide 150 young Nebraskans a chance to purchase a youth lifetime permit at half price.
In an effort to encourage young Nebraskans to participate in hunting and fishing, the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation established its youth lifetime half-price permit program in 2006. This program gives residents age 15 and younger the opportunity to purchase a lifetime hunt, fish and other permits and stamps for half price.
Only residents 15 and younger are eligible to win, but drawing applications may be filled out by parents, grandparents, or any adult who wants to give the gift of the outdoors on behalf of a young Nebraskan.
To register for the youth lifetime half-price permit drawing, visit outdoornebraska.gov/specialpermitdrawing from Sunday to April 22 and fill out the form.
Winners will be drawn after April 26 and will be contacted by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
When a winner’s name is drawn, that youth will choose one of the following permits/stamps, once the half-price fee is paid: Lifetime hunt, $130; lifetime fish, $308; lifetime hunt/fish combo, $429.50; lifetime habitat stamp, $250; lifetime Nebraska waterfowl stamp, $100; lifetime fur harvest, $110.50.
Nebraska lifetime permits and stamps are the bargain for both the outdoor enthusiast and Nebraska’s wildlife and fisheries resources. Depending on the lifetime permit purchased, the permits eliminate the need for the annual small game hunt, resident fur harvest, fishing or combination hunt/fish permit. At the same time, money from their sale goes into a special escrow account, and only the interest can be used each year. Lifetime permits help fund fish and wildlife conservation efforts for years to come.
This special opportunity is made possible by the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation, with other generous sponsors, including the Hawkins Family and the Dorothy B. Davis Foundation.
Public meeting for Cedar Valley WMA
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host two meetings this month to seek input on improvements to the Cedar Valley Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Lincoln County that will make it easier for hunters to sight-in rifles and shoot targets.
The first meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 12 at the Wellfleet Community Building, 503 Nile Ave., in Wellfleet. The second meeting will be online at 6 p.m. April 13. Registration for the virtual meeting is required and can be completed by going to the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
Public target shooting already is allowed on a northeastern portion of the WMA.
“The proposed facility will provide hunters with two benches for 100 yard sight-in as well as two benches for a small-target shooting range,” said Jeff Rawlinson, Game and Parks’ education manager.
The proposed range will be built using 75% federal funding from the excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition. These funds are provided to the states through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for conservation, including hunter education and shooting sports recreation with the remaining 25% match from a private grant.
In 2020, sportsmen and -women contributed more than $1 billion in excise tax funds nationally to support fish and wildlife conservation of state fish and wildlife agencies.
Cedar Valley WMA, located 1¼ miles east of Wellfleet, hosts big game, small game and upland hunting opportunities on more than 880 acres.
Spring turkey permits
The Nebraska archery turkey season for youth and adults began March 25. Shotgun season for youth begins Saturday, followed by the general shotgun season starting April 17. All seasons close May 31.
Permits for the spring turkey season are unlimited in quantity, however during the spring season a person may have three permits. Permits are valid statewide and allow for the taking of one male or bearded female per permit.
Resident permits are $30, nonresidents are $128 and both require a Nebraska habitat stamp at $25. Youth permits are only $8, which is a great price to pay to get a kid in the field to experience a spring turkey hunt. There is no minimum age to hunt turkeys in Nebraska; youth 15 and younger may obtain a youth permit. Habitat stamps are not required for resident youth turkey hunters, but are required for nonresident youth. Permits may be purchased at Nebraska Game and Parks permitting offices or online at oudoornebraska.org.
Hunters can read the rules and regulation for the spring turkey season by picking up a copy of the “2021 Turkey Guide” — available at the Nebraska Game and Parks office, local vendors or online at the commission’s web site.
Ducks Unlimited Banquet
The North Platte chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host a dinner and fundraiser this Friday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. followed by a dinner, auctions, games, raffles and good family fun.
Get your tickets online from the Ducks Unlimited web site or they can be purchased on Friday at the door. Tickets are $45 for couples, $35 for singles, kids ages 6 to 17 are $15 and kids five and under are free.
To see more about DU and all the projects they achieve for waterfowl and other wildlife, visit ducks.org/nebraska and like their Facebook page at North Platte Ducks Unlimited.