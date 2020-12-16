Geiser: Keep kids busy during winter break

Kids across the state will be on winter break soon, and keeping them occupied can be a challenge for parents. Youth are invited to search for and photograph six nature finds during the 2020 Outdoor Winter Challenge. Cell phones or simple digital cameras work great for taking these photos.
Each day, there is a nature item for kids to find and photograph, and with the help of their parents, submit their challenge photos via social media for a chance to win a prize. The daily themes include:
» Dec. 26: Take a photo of something natural that is red.
» Dec. 27: Take a photo of a leaf shaped like a heart.
» Dec. 28: Take a photo of something in nature that looks like the letter “M.”
» Dec. 29: Take a photo of a seed or a berry.
» Dec. 30: Take a photo of something in nature that has symmetry.
» Dec. 31: Take a photo of something bumpy in nature.
Submit photos via Facebook in the Outdoor Winter Challenge daily events post on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission page at facebook.com/negameandparks or at facebook.com/nebraskaprojectwild. Photos should be posted by midnight on the day of the challenge.
Winners for each day will be chosen randomly through social media and direct messaged for a mailing address for their prize.
Explore the Game and Parks Fish and Wildlife Education Division’s resources for more ideas to keep your kids busy during the break. Spend time outside together and enjoy nature and learn more about the outdoors surrounding us all at outdoornebraska.org/wildlifeeducation.
Eagle and waterfowl viewing
Many eagles are beginning to migrate with waterfowl and are in search of open water as temperatures are starting to get cold and waterways are freezing over.
While the eagle viewing building at Lake Ogallala and the J2 near Johnson Lake are not open this year, people are reminded that our state parks and recreation areas are open all year for bird viewing across the state.
At Lake Ogallala, visitors can come out to the lake and see the eagles, which are attracted to the open water just below the dam.
Johnson Lake State Recreation Area is another location where eagles are prevalent during the winter near the open waters of the inlet and outlet areas of the lake.
Other area reservoirs that eagles will be at include: Sutherland, Swanson, Red Willow, Maloney and Medicine Creek.
Now is a great time to get outside and spend quality time together as kids are home for school, home from college and family and friends gather together for the holidays.
Virtual big game presentations
Today is the virtual big game presentations via Zoom in the southwest area. If you are a hunter and want to learn more about big game in our state, it’s not too late to register for one of two presentations taking place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. by visiting the commission’s web site at outdoornebraska.gov/deer.
Game and Parks staff will talk about big game harvest results and season structure and will take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.
Those wishing to participate will need the zoom app and register online at the Game and Parks web page at outdoornebraska.gov/deer. Participants can submit questions during the presentation using the chat feature.
Christmas at the Codys’
The annual Christmas at the Codys’ held at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park has begun as a drive-thru event.
Due to COVID-19 the public will not be allowed to tour inside the mansion this year but a drive-thru tour will be available. The drive tour of Christmas at the Cody’s will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 to 23.
Come on out and view the lights on the mansion, Scout’s Rest Ranch barn and across the ground of the ranch. The event is free, but a park permit is required per vehicle, daily passes are only $6. Permits will be available on site or at outdoornebraska.org.
First day hike
A first day hike is planned from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park to ring in the New Year.
A short hike will be done around the grounds and visitors will learn how bison survive winters and how Native Americans utilized bison. Warm by the campfire after the hike and join in a snowman making competition if there is snow. The event is free of charge but a Nebraska State Park Permit is required and a daily pass is only $6. Permits can be purchased at the park the day of the hike. Please call the ranch at 308-535-8035 for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!