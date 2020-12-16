Geiser: Keep kids busy during winter break

Virtual big game presentations

Today is the virtual big game presentations via Zoom in the southwest area. If you are a hunter and want to learn more about big game in our state, it’s not too late to register for one of two presentations taking place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. by visiting the commission’s web site at outdoornebraska.gov/deer.

Game and Parks staff will talk about big game harvest results and season structure and will take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.

Those wishing to participate will need the zoom app and register online at the Game and Parks web page at outdoornebraska.gov/deer. Participants can submit questions during the presentation using the chat feature.

Christmas at the Codys’

The annual Christmas at the Codys’ held at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park has begun as a drive-thru event.

Due to COVID-19 the public will not be allowed to tour inside the mansion this year but a drive-thru tour will be available. The drive tour of Christmas at the Cody’s will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 to 23.