Geiser: Know before you go at Lake McConaughy

“Know before you go” is the theme for those wishing to camp at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala this summer. Camping at these lakes will require reservations, which launched at 8 a.m. MT Wednesday through Reserve America.
The updated system reflects recent changes at the state recreation areas that require an advance reservation for all campsites, including beach camping areas and former first-come, first-served campground sites, between May 21 and Sept. 12.
Reservations can be made online at nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com, via mobile app RA Camping, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours. Reservations made prior to Wednesday will be honored.
The changes are part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s implementation of the Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan, a five-phase plan to address management of the two state recreation areas.
Up to 1,500 campsites will be available at the twin recreation areas. About 500 of those are at nine campgrounds, and depending on water levels, approximately 1,000 non-designated beach campsites, will be available at Lake McConaughy’s 17 beach areas between the Shoreline Road and Cedar View areas with approximately.
Beach camping will not be site-specific. However, a maximum number of campsites will be allowed per designated beach camping area. When that capacity is reached on any given day, no more reservations will be available for that day in that area.
Campers should book their reservation at the two state recreation areas before leaving home. The reservation-booking window is 180 days prior to arrival date for designated campground sites and 30 days prior to arrival date for beach camping sites.
Same-day reservations may be made online or by phone until 5 p.m. MT, if sites remain available. Once capacities are reached, no additional overnight camping will be allowed; for alternative lodging options, including private campgrounds, hotels or cabins, visit ilovelakemac.com.
Campers must arrive and check in with park staff, in-person, at the Visitor Center or at a staffed entrance booth between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. MT. Registered campers will receive an email with more details regarding their reservation prior to arrival.
Day-use
Day-use activities are not limited and do not require a reservation. Vehicles will be allowed on beaches where the Commission has a managed access point.
Large designated walk-in, beach day use areas are located near Martin Bay, Arthur Bay, Sandy Beach and Cedar View entrances, and small walk-in day-use areas are located within each designated beach camping area at Lake McConaughy that are perfect for those visitors looking for open beaches and water to play for the day.
Other designated walk-in, day-use areas are located around the lake for hiking, bird watching, hunting and fishing access.
To learn more, visit outdoornebraska.org/lakemcConaughy.
Good angler stewardship
Below is a piece written by Larry Pape, education specialist, fisheries division, with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission that I felt was worth repeating. As the weather warms and we all spend more time outdoors doing many activities, please pick up after yourselves and if you can, pick up what others may have left behind.
“As anglers, we mean to be good stewards of our environment.
“Sometimes though, we leave something behind. It could be a bait container lid that blew off or a small wad of fishing line in a snag. It all adds up, is a direct reflection on anglers and is an environmental hazard.
“The problem with shoreline litter is twofold. Litter is just plain ugly and embarrassing. The view of a lake scene is never improved by a misplaced drink container. But the big issue is that litter damages the shoreline environment and the animals that live there.
“Plastic trash has the greatest potential for impact. Many types are persistent and will maintain their original shapes for years. Plastics can suffocate and impair animals and habitats by being ingested, entangling or covering them with an impenetrable layer of synthetic material. Moving water often concentrates these materials along shorelines where many animals live, making the problems worse.
“But there is a solution. Pick it up!
“Let’s believe the last person who fished in your spot did not intend to leave that bottle cap there. And, trust that the person following you would not pick up the cap. If you plan ahead and have a garbage bag ready to stow away refuse, you can improve a little piece of nature in a few minutes. A plastic shopping bag works wonderful and folds up into a corner of your tackle box.
“Pick it up on a bigger scale and hold a shoreline cleanup event. You can go solo, or call on your friends, scout troop or any conscientious group and convince them to join you. Suggest they wear old clothes and shoes that can get wet and dirty. An old broom handle with a utility hook screwed into the end works wonderful for reaching out farther than you want to wade. Garbage bags work, but large mesh bags drain away the excess water, and can be reused. Small city parks with ponds and state parks with lakes will love you for doing this, but you might contact them in advance to let them know your intentions.
“Fishing line is a particularly big hazard for wildlife. Ducks, muskrats, crayfish and fish all get tangled in lost or discarded fishing line. The injuries caused by entanglement and appendage strangulation are horrible and often result in prolonged illness resulting in death.
“The Nebraska Fish and Game Association, a non-profit of outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy sharing their passion for fishing and hunting through information and education, resolved to help by making fishing line disposal an important issue and easier for the public to accomplish.
“Fishing line recycling bins are available at most boat ramps and busy fishing areas across the state. These are PVC tubes on a post that are maintained by NEFGA volunteers. Steve Wagle, one of the directors of this program, said the most important aspect is to educate the public on the hazards of fishing line, and get it off the shoreline. The used fishing string can then be recycled into other products or placed securely as waste.”