Geiser: Know before you go at Lake McConaughy

“But there is a solution. Pick it up!

“Let’s believe the last person who fished in your spot did not intend to leave that bottle cap there. And, trust that the person following you would not pick up the cap. If you plan ahead and have a garbage bag ready to stow away refuse, you can improve a little piece of nature in a few minutes. A plastic shopping bag works wonderful and folds up into a corner of your tackle box.

“Pick it up on a bigger scale and hold a shoreline cleanup event. You can go solo, or call on your friends, scout troop or any conscientious group and convince them to join you. Suggest they wear old clothes and shoes that can get wet and dirty. An old broom handle with a utility hook screwed into the end works wonderful for reaching out farther than you want to wade. Garbage bags work, but large mesh bags drain away the excess water, and can be reused. Small city parks with ponds and state parks with lakes will love you for doing this, but you might contact them in advance to let them know your intentions.

“Fishing line is a particularly big hazard for wildlife. Ducks, muskrats, crayfish and fish all get tangled in lost or discarded fishing line. The injuries caused by entanglement and appendage strangulation are horrible and often result in prolonged illness resulting in death.