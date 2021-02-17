Geiser: Late winter is time to start hunting shed antlers

Finding sheds in thick covered areas can be somewhat difficult because the sheds blend in with their surroundings.

Antlers are shed and re-grown every year. Antlers begin their growth from two small pedicles on the buck’s head in late winter and into early spring and are usually done growing for the year in late summer around October and November in Nebraska.

Antler development is the fastest growing tissue known to man. When the antler starts growing from the pedicle, which is on the top of the deer’s skull, it is covered with a thin skin and hair like material called velvet. Within the velvet are small blood vessels that nourish the growing honeycomb-like bone of the antler. New antlers grow about one-half-inch per day, and are somewhat fragile at this stage of development. Injuries to the developing antlers or to the velvet can deform or stop the antler growth and cause non-typical growths or extra points on the antlers. Most bucks will recover from injuries the following year and grow a normal set of antlers.