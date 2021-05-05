Geiser: Leave wild babies alone when you see them

Baby birds are another animal that are often thought to be abandoned. There are different situations for birds. For example, if a storm has come through an area and knocked a nest out of a tree people can help by putting the nest, along with eggs or baby birds, back up in the tree. Just be sure the spot you put the nest back is safe for you to reach. If young, non-feathered birds are knocked out of a nest, simply put them back in the nest, again if you can safely reach the nest.

If you find baby birds on the ground that have very few feathers on them but you cannot reach the nest, you can make a nest from a small butter or sour cream tub or a similar bowl-like structure. Punch holes in the tub to put a thin rope through it and tie it as high as you can to a tree. Put some soft tissue and the baby birds in the tub and the parent birds will most likely come back to take care of their young.

If baby birds that have a lot of feathers on them are found on the ground, the young birds will be tended to and protected by their parents. Baby birds with all their feathers will fly out of the nest, trying their flight skills whether they are good at it or not. At this stage in their life, the fledged or feathered young birds are taught vital life skills like finding food, identifying predators and flying. Birds do not abandon their young if people touch them — that is an old wives’ tale.