Geiser: Make outdoor holiday memories

Tis the season for giving thanks and reflecting on special holiday memories that we have made throughout our lifetimes. We all face different struggles throughout the year and through those struggles, we need to remember to be kind to others, not just during the holiday season, but all year. That is truly what the Christmas spirit is all about.

No matter the struggle or situation we face, striving to make new, good memories every year through thankful gratitude, gives our family, friends or someone in need a gift that is better than anything purchased from the store; kind gestures and wonderful memories last forever.

Some traditions are passed down from generation to generation but as we join families through marriages and through friendships, new traditions are made and some of those will also be passed down. These traditions give children as well as adults special memories and a sense of belonging.

Getting outside to make memories with family and friends can be incorporated into family traditions during the holidays, it doesn’t have to be expensive or elaborate, just spending time together is a great gift and there are many activities outside to pursuit.