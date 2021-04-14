Geiser: Many will search for morel mushrooms

When the weather warms, mushroom connoisseurs will be searching for the highly coveted morel mushroom. Good moisture and warmth will encourage the sprouting of morel mushrooms and those that hunt morels cannot wait to put this rich, nutty mushroom on the table. The morel season usually runs mid-to-late April through May.
There are many conditions that affect the arrival of spring: temperature, snow, rain and sun. Many mushroom pickers expect to be able to time the arrival of morels. Some look for warm rains followed by warm sunny temperatures. Others say the night temps must be above 50 degrees before the mushrooms sprout. Some mushroom pickers swear by the south-facing slope theory as a good producer, saying the increased exposure to sunlight on south-facing slopes seems to produce more mushrooms earlier in the season than in other areas.
Morels can be found in a variety of places; Moist wooded areas near dying or dead elm or ash trees, old apple orchards and timbered areas along rivers and streams. In our area, morels are more likely to be found under ash, cottonwood and elm trees, especially dead or dying ones. I’ve even found morels among cedar trees. Recently burned woods are also frequently cited as morel producing areas.
Morels are one of the most unmistakable fungi. All morels have a round to cone-shaped cap that is honeycombed with pits and ridges that resemble a sponge. Morels have a short stalk, are hollow through the cap and stem, and host a warm brown to tan or yellowish color.
False morels should not be mistaken for morels and should not be eaten. They will have a cotton-like fiber in the stem. Sliced long ways, the difference is noticeable as false morels are not hollow. The cap will not be honeycombed and pitted like the morel and will be red-brown, brown or yellow-brown.
Morel hunters heading out to wooded areas need to keep in mind that they may be sharing the area with spring turkey hunters. Many hunters of both types will be utilizing Nebraska’s public lands, so use caution and keep safety in mind when you’re out. Morel hunters on public areas should wear blaze orange so they can be seen by hunters.
If you hunt morels on a wildlife management area, consider purchasing a habitat stamp. Many people do not realize that wildlife management areas are funded by hunters that purchase a habitat stamp and hunting equipment. Morel hunters, hikers, birdwatchers and any others that use wildlife management areas should help fund these recreational areas that are available to us.
Picking and packing them home
Using scissors or a sharp knife, snip morels off just above the ground, this keeps the mycelium of the mushroom safe in the dirt, which will hopefully provide more morels in the future and will keep dirt out of the ones you pick.
Carry an onion sack or some type of mesh bag. There are mesh bags specifically designed to help protect your harvest and allow the spore of the mushroom to be released back into the area. This is particularly important when you’re hunting places you want to go back to year after year as predictable, favorite spots. Air circulation is important when collecting mushrooms; Never use a plastic bag or put morels in a warm or humid place as they will deteriorate rapidly if not kept cool and dry after they are picked.
Once you’ve got your mushrooms home, take them to the sink and rinse them with cold water to remove any loose dirt and bugs. Slicing the morel lengthwise into halves will make this easy.
After rinsing the morels thoroughly, fill the sink or a bowl with cold water and add a couple tablespoons of salt to the water. Drop your morels in and soak your morels in a salt bath. This is only needed to help bring any little critters out of the morels. If you feel your morels are critter-free, skip the salt all together because your morels will absorb the salt damping the true flavor. If you chose to use the salt bath, don’t let them sit for more than an hour.
If morels must be stored, dry them and put them in glass jars, but keep the lids loose rather than tightening them. Cleaned mushrooms can be sliced and frozen or canned for later use.
Sautéed in wine sauce and garlic, grilled over coals, battered and deep-fat fried or stuffed and baked, morels are the perfect companion to a meal of game, such as venison steaks, trout, pheasant, wild turkey, duck or goose. They are also a delicious addition to thick creamy soup.
There are many types of mushrooms in Nebraska, so it is important that mushroom hunters positively identify edible mushroom species. My favorite book for mushroom identification is “Mushrooms Demystified” by David Arora, which also contains a dichotomous key for positive mushroom identification. If you’re on Facebook, check out the Nebraska Morel page for more information about morels in our state. Don’t forget to get permission before entering private property to hunt mushrooms.
Shotgun turkey season
Many hunters will be hitting the field this Saturday for the shotgun turkey season opener. The season is a long one, giving hunters ample time to bag a tom. The archery and firearm seasons close May 31.
When in the field keep safety in mind whether you’re using a firearm, crossbow or archery equipment. Wear blaze orange when changing locations. Always know where the muzzle or broadhead is pointed. Select a large stump or tree trunk that is wider than your shoulders and higher than your head to place your back against when calling as other hunters are more likely to spot you when moving from the front or side than from behind you.
Eliminate the colors white, red, black and blue from your hunting attire: The head of a gobbler can change to these colors in a moment’s notice and a turkey’s body is dark colored. Positively identify the target as a turkey and always know for sure what is behind your target before you shoot; if in doubt don’t shoot.
During the spring season a person may have three permits. Permits are valid statewide and allow for the taking of one male or bearded female per permit. A small game permit is not required to turkey hunt. A turkey permit and habitat stamp is required for hunters 16 and older. Turkey permits may be purchased at Nebraska Game and Parks permitting offices or online at outdoornebraska.org.
Hunters age 12 to 29 must have completed a firearm hunter education course when hunting with a firearm or air gun. Those hunting with archery equipment do not need hunter education. For more on Hunter Education, visit outdoornebraska.gov/huntereducation.
Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset and it is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey perched in a tree before sunrise. Hunters are encouraged to read all the rules and regulations in the 2021 turkey hunting guide. Pick up a copy of the “Public Access Atlas,” which is available at local vendors and online at the commission’s website. The atlas shows all the public areas available to hunt turkeys across Nebraska and in Lincoln County.
Pass your love of turkey hunting down by taking a youngster hunting this year, youth permits are only $8 and there is no age limit for turkey hunting. Take a kid outside, it’s time well spent.