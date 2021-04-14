Geiser: Many will search for morel mushrooms

False morels should not be mistaken for morels and should not be eaten. They will have a cotton-like fiber in the stem. Sliced long ways, the difference is noticeable as false morels are not hollow. The cap will not be honeycombed and pitted like the morel and will be red-brown, brown or yellow-brown.

Morel hunters heading out to wooded areas need to keep in mind that they may be sharing the area with spring turkey hunters. Many hunters of both types will be utilizing Nebraska’s public lands, so use caution and keep safety in mind when you’re out. Morel hunters on public areas should wear blaze orange so they can be seen by hunters.

If you hunt morels on a wildlife management area, consider purchasing a habitat stamp. Many people do not realize that wildlife management areas are funded by hunters that purchase a habitat stamp and hunting equipment. Morel hunters, hikers, birdwatchers and any others that use wildlife management areas should help fund these recreational areas that are available to us.

Picking and packing them home

Using scissors or a sharp knife, snip morels off just above the ground, this keeps the mycelium of the mushroom safe in the dirt, which will hopefully provide more morels in the future and will keep dirt out of the ones you pick.