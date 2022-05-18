Geiser: Nebraska Game and Parks offering pair of free opportunities

Free fishing and park entry day in Nebraska is this Saturday. Get outside and explore a state park or go fishing with family and friends at a state recreation area without purchasing a park entry permit or fishing permit for the day.

Free fishing and park entry day, held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, means anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.

Several family-friendly activities are scheduled in state park areas across the state to celebrate the day. For more details on park events taking place on free fishing and park entry day, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov to find an event near you.

Nebraska boasts 76 state parks with opportunities including: fishing, kayaking, boating, hiking, horseback riding, wildlife watching and even learning about history at a state historical park. Visit a park on May 22 to make memories with family, experience something new and spend time outside.

Take ‘em Fishing challenge

Saturday also is a great opportunity to participate in the Take ‘em Fishing challenge, where anglers can take new, lapsed or inexperienced anglers fishing and enter for a chance to win prizes. Fish permits typically are required for anglers age 16 and older — but not on free fishing and park entry day. Take a photo of your fishing adventure and submit it on the Game and Parks web page at outdoornebraska.gov/takeemfishing/ where you’ll find more information about the challenge.

Fishing is vital to the conservation of Nebraska’s natural resources, as money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries, improve water quality and to enhance access for anglers.

Fishing also improves mental health, brings families and friends closer together and creates more inspired workers. Economically, fishing also provides a huge boost, contributing $324 million to the state’s economy annually, and creating $210 million in retail sales.

Fishing can provide many memories for friends and families and keep the long-held tradition of outdoor enjoyment alive for many. Get outside this month and enjoy all the benefits the outdoors has to offer. We are so fortunate to have such a state that is rich in outdoor activities, places to go and people to enjoy it with.

International Migratory Bird Month

Now is the time to get outside and see the many different species of birds are migrating through our area. Shore birds are visible from many roadways and backroads near wet meadows and throughout the sandhills, while other small songbirds can be seen at city and state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas.

Recent rains have filled up many of the meadows and sandhill playas attracting many birds like avocets, curlews, ibis and egrets in search of worms, grubs and other nutrient-rich food.

Other birds might be passing through or are back for the summer to nest and breed including yellow-rumped warblers, cedar waxwings, orioles, white-crowned and chipping sparrows and many more. It’s a good time to provide food, water and nesting material for backyard birds.

Nebraska is situated on a major bird migration route, and thousands of species pass through each spring and fall. This makes Nebraska a wonderful place for birdwatching. To celebrate all the different species there is an International Migratory Bird Day. The day was started in 1993 and is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of May. It is a chance for conservationists, natural resource agencies, families and individuals to celebrate birds and bird migration.

Realizing that not all agencies and organizations can host birding events on one specific Saturday, organizers in Nebraska decided to create a month-long celebration of birds, bird watching and bird migration to help Nebraskans learn about and appreciate our feathered friends.

Public awareness is crucial for migratory bird conservation. Citizens who are enthusiastic about birds, and informed about happenings in the bird world can make a tremendous contribution to maintaining healthy bird populations. Through Nebraska International Migratory Bird Month events, the public can become educated, inspired and empowered to conserve and protect our bird populations.

Birding event

The Nebraska Game and Parks and the Tout Bird Club of North Platte will host a birding event Saturday, May 21 at Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area as part of Nebraska’s International Migratory Bird Month and free park entry day.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a birding hike at the shelter area in the Buffalo Bill SRA campground. From there, we will hike along the trail adjacent to the North Platte River to find different bird species, learn about the tricks to identifying birds and tools of the trade. At 11:00 we will return to the shelter area to build bird feeders, nesting material balls along with learning about feeding tips and how to attract birds to your backyard. All ages are welcome to attend the free event.

Loaner binoculars will be available, bring your own binoculars and camera equipment if you have them.