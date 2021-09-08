Geiser: NGPC outdoor events happening this month

Gib Larson, North Platte historian, will be at the pageant stage at 3 p.m. MT Friday and Saturday to give a public talk about women on the Oregon Trail. The 45-minute presentation will also allow time for guests to ask questions.

On Saturday, there will be a public dedication to the late Sen. Jack Mills at 2 p.m. MT at the Visitors Center at Ash Hollow. Mills was instrumental in getting appropriation funding for the construction of the visitor’s center and permanent interpretive exhibits at Ash Hollow.

Live entertainment by the Most Unlikely Place is at the public dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. MT and again at 4 p.m. MT on the old pageant stage on Saturday.

A Mountain Man Run will wrap up Saturday’s events, consisting of a traditional fur trapper competition that determines who can correctly execute the skills of fire starting, trap setting, tomahawk throwing, black powder shooting and archery not only the fastest, but with the most accuracy. This competition is open to the public and they are encouraged to participate but must have their own equipment. For more information, contact 801-719-9330 or email jrfan38@gmail.com.