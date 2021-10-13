Geiser: NGPC stocks trout across state

Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These 10-inch fish are sure to bring a smile to anyone out catching them.
Trout are a cold-water fish and stocking them now will enhance fishing opportunities for anglers wanting to get out and fish this fall and into the winter when the lakes ice over.
Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used and it’s a great way to spend time outside for all ages. A rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm or minnow along with a split shot a foot above the hook and a bobber a foot or two above the split shot works well. Other popular baits to catch trout are small cast masters, salmon eggs, dough baits, artificial flies, small spinners, jigs, wax worms or power bait.
Anglers 16 and older must have a fishing permit and aquatic habitat stamp. Annual permits are $38 for residents. One or three-day permits are also available and include the aquatic habitat stamp.
Bag limits are five rainbow or tiger trout per day, with a possession limit of 12, no more than one fish longer than 16 inches is allowed on all waters except the Sutherland Canal.
Area lakes that are scheduled to be stocked include the Curtis Golf Course pond, which will receive 150 trout the week of Oct. 11. The week of Oct. 18, Lake Helen in Gothenburg will get 1,200 trout and Plum Creek Lake in Lexington will have 674 trout stocked. Birdwood Lake, the first Interstate 80 lake west of North Platte will get 2,500 trout the week of Oct. 25. Lake Ogallala will have trout stocked in early November.
If you are just getting into fishing and want more details about equipment, tackle, casting, knot tying and more, a helpful resource is Game and Parks’ “Going Fishing Guide,” available at outdoornebraska.gov/howtofish.
Pheasants Forever youth mentor hunt
The North Platte Cody Ringnecks chapter of Pheasants Forever is planning a youth mentor pheasant hunt and is looking for youth that have an interest in hunting.
The youth mentor pheasant hunt will start with safety and shotgun shooting practice on Oct. 21 with the pheasant huntthe morning of Oct. 23. A mentor hunt is a chance for those with little or no experience to learn more about the benefits, heritage and lifestyle of hunting, including safety, ethics, technique, ecology, conservation and even cooking.
Mentored hunters must be age 12 to 15 and have a hunter education card or purchase an apprentice hunter education exemption certificate for $5 from the Nebraska Game and Parks web site. Parents and family members are invited and encouraged to attend, learn and watch. This event is free and open to the public but there is limited space for youth; call biologist Andy Moore at 308-530-3671 for more information or to register.
Special youth upland hunts
Special youth upland hunts are set for Oct. 23 and 24 at 18 areas across the state. Youth ages 15 and younger are encouraged to participate in special youth pheasant hunts during the two-day statewide youth pheasant, quail and partridge season.
Here in Lincoln County, pheasants will be released at the N-CORPE east tract public hunting area for the special youth hunt. The special hunts are open to the public, and the number of participants is not limited. No registration or special permit is required. Special regulations posted at each of the wildlife management areas will apply to all portions of the designated areas normally open to hunting. All other current youth and regular hunting regulations also will be in effect on these designated areas.
Resident youth, age 15 or younger, do not need a permit to hunt small game, but nonresident youth must have a hunt permit and habitat stamp. Only youth are allowed to hunt during the youth season, except at designated special youth hunt locations where accompanying adults also are allowed to hunt. At special youth hunt locations, the daily bag limit is two rooster pheasants, quail or partridges for youth and one rooster pheasant for the accompanying adult, which must be licensed hunters age 19 or older.
Game and Parks will release rooster pheasants at the following special youth hunt locations (with county): Arrowhead (Gage), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York), Cornhusker (Hall), George Syas (Nance), Wilkinson (Platte), Oak Valley (Madison), Powder Creek (Dixon), Randall W. Schilling (Cass), Rakes Creek (Cass), Peru Bottoms (Nemaha), Twin Oaks (Johnson), Hickory Ridge (Johnson), Yankee Hill (Lancaster), Branched Oak (Lancaster), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman), Pressey (Custer), Arnold Trupp (Morrill), Bordeaux (Dawes), and N-CORPE east tract (Lincoln).
Non-toxic shot is required at Kirkpatrick Basin North, Peru Bottoms, Randall W. Schilling and Wilkinson, but otherwise all hunting regulations apply.
For more information about the youth season or to find places to hunt, visit outdoornebraska.gov/opland or contact Game and Parks at 308-535-8025. Learn more about Take ’em Hunting at outdoornebraska.gov/takeemhunting.
The youth season provides a great opportunity to expose young family members and friends to hunting in a more controlled environment. Game and Parks’ Take ’em Hunting Challenge motivates hunters to take a pledge to introduce someone new to hunting as recruiting new hunters is vital to maintaining strong hunting traditions in Nebraska. The challenge allows hunters to sign up for great prizes including an ATV.
Firearm hunter education is required for all hunters ages 12 to 29. A $5 apprentice hunter education exemption certificate is available for hunters ages 12 and older. For more information about hunter education and the apprentice exemption certificate, visit outdoornebraska.org and click the education tab.