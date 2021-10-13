Geiser: NGPC stocks trout across state

Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These 10-inch fish are sure to bring a smile to anyone out catching them.

Trout are a cold-water fish and stocking them now will enhance fishing opportunities for anglers wanting to get out and fish this fall and into the winter when the lakes ice over.

Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used and it’s a great way to spend time outside for all ages. A rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm or minnow along with a split shot a foot above the hook and a bobber a foot or two above the split shot works well. Other popular baits to catch trout are small cast masters, salmon eggs, dough baits, artificial flies, small spinners, jigs, wax worms or power bait.

Anglers 16 and older must have a fishing permit and aquatic habitat stamp. Annual permits are $38 for residents. One or three-day permits are also available and include the aquatic habitat stamp.

Bag limits are five rainbow or tiger trout per day, with a possession limit of 12, no more than one fish longer than 16 inches is allowed on all waters except the Sutherland Canal.