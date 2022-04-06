Geiser: North Platte hatchery raises millions of fish

Most people don’t realize that many of the fish in Nebraska waters were grown at a state fish hatchery. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission operates five fish production facilities across the state. These facilities allow the commission to supply fish for angling and conservation purposes. The hatcheries are North Platte, Calamus, Rock Creek, Valentine and Grove Trout.

Each year millions of fish species are stocked in Nebraska waters from one end of the state to the other. Fish are stocked to supplement populations that have high angler harvest, limited natural survival or low natural reproduction capacities. Fisheries management biologists conduct biological and angler surveys and work with hatchery production staff to determine fish stocking plans to assure anglers in Nebraska have many opportunities to catch several different species of fish.

Biologists at the North Platte hatchery have had a busy spring as they collect eggs and milt from walleye, northern pike, muskie, sauger and other species to be raised at the hatchery.

Eggs and milt are expelled from female and male fish, combined together and placed in glass jars where water is continually circulating around them, this keeps the eggs healthy before hatching. Hatchery staff monitor the eggs daily as they develop before hatching around 14 days later depending on fish species. The fry or newly hatched fish are only a few centimeters long. Some fry are stocked into lakes where the smaller the fish the better the chance for their survival. Other fry are held in tanks inside the hatchery where they are fed and grow to fingerlings, which is about an inch-and-a-half to two inches long before they are released into Nebraska waters. Some of the fish raised will grow to larger sizes at the hatchery and will be released in the fall or a later date until they have reached a desired stocking length.

This spring, the North Platte hatchery will have over 50 million walleye, saugeye and tiger muskie eggs hatching. Other hatchery raised fish are channel catfish, blue catfish, muskellunge, white bass, wipers, bluegill hybrids and yellow perch.

Anglers across the state will enjoy fishing at a variety of stocked reservoirs, city lakes, I80 lakes and other bodies of water for years to come thanks to the fisheries biologists that spend countless hours netting, raising, studying and stocking fish. Next time you catch a fish, chances are you have a fisheries biologist to thank.

The Game and Parks fisheries division establishes fish stockings for each public waterbody across the state, to view the stocking reports visit outdoornebraska.gov/fishsamplingreports. The reports show what fish and fish sizes are in each lake along with water levels and the fishing outlook.

Fishing challenge

The Game and Parks Take ‘Em Fishing challenge encourages anglers to take someone who has never fished before or who hasn’t fished in several years out fishing this summer and fall. Anglers who take a photo of themselves taking someone fishing can enter an online drawing for dozens of prizes.

The benefits of fishing are numerous. Anglers report feeling more satisfied with the mental health, more inspired at work and closer to their families than non-anglers, according to the Recreational boating and Fishing Foundation.

Fishing is a unique sport in that it allows groups of friends or family to spend time together while engaged in the same activity, no matter the fitness or skill levels of the various participants. Fishing requires only basic, inexpensive equipment that can be found at any sporting goods store.

Fishing is also crucial to the conservation of our natural resources. Money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries in Nebraska water bodies, and to improve access for anglers. But many anglers are getting older, and we need a new generation of anglers to take their place to ensure the health and vitality of Nebraska’s aquatic resources for generations to come.

The Take ‘Em Fishing challenge will run from April 15 to Sept. 15. For more information including prizes, official rules and how to enter, visit outdoornebraska.org/takeemfishing. For questions on getting started in fishing or public places to fish, visit our website or contact your nearest Game and Parks office.