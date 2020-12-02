Geiser: Outdoor gifts are great Christmas presents

Hunters wishing to apply for a 2021 mountain lion lottery permit have until Dec. 9 to do so. One permit per calendar year is available to Nebraska residents only via the lottery application. The bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.

The 2021 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit, will be Jan. 2 to Feb. 28. Before Feb. 28, the season will close immediately if either the annual harvest limit of four mountain lions or sublimit of two female mountain lions is reached. There will be 320 permits issued and hunting with dogs will not be allowed.

If the harvest limit is not reached in Season 1, an Auxiliary Season will be held March 13 to 31. The season will close immediately if either the harvest limit or sublimit is reached. Unsuccessful Season 1 hunters may apply to convert the permit to an Auxiliary Season permit. There will be one permit issued for each mountain lion remaining in the harvest limit. Hunting with dogs will be allowed.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. if mailing an application or by 11:59 p.m. if applying online on Dec. 9. Visit outdoornebraska.org to apply online or download an application at outdoornebraska.gov/mountainlionhunting. A $15 nonrefundable application fee must be submitted with each application.

A harvest will allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. This will reduce the population density in the Pine Ridge to one similar to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.