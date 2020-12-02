Geiser: Outdoor gifts are great Christmas presents

With Christmas right around the corner and COVID-19 still looming, people are searching for fun things to do, so consider a gift of the outdoors for all ages on your Christmas list. Great gift ideas to stuff a loved-one’s stocking with include a 2021 Nebraska hunting and fishing permit, habitat stamps and state and federal waterfowl stamps. Hunters and anglers will need new permits after Dec. 31 of this year. Keep in mind when purchasing hunting and fishing permits, you will need to know birthdates, height, weight, eye and hair color and the last four digits of the person’s social security number. Purchasing a permit can be done online at outdoornebraska.org at Game and Parks permitting offices and local vendors.
Park permits
One of the best gifts to give your loved ones is access to 76 scenic state parks and recreation areas that can be enjoyed all year long. For Nebraska residents, a $31 park permit is a great and unique gift for families and friends you want to spend more time with and give the gift of the outdoors to. Nebraska’s parks can be accessed all year with a host of activities including: Afternoon campfires around a fire ring for s’mores and hot chocolate, fishing and ice fishing, hiking, biking, bird and animal viewing, photographing beautiful sunrises and sunsets, snowshoeing and much more. For around $2.58 a month, a park permit is a great value with endless outdoor possibilities.
Nebraskaland Magazine
Experience the beauty of Nebraska all year long with a special holiday offer from Nebraskaland Magazine where you can read articles by me and other talented writers and photographers. Get a one-year subscription plus a 2021 Nebraskaland calendar for a special combination prize of just $20. Other offers are available at the Game and Parks web page.
Game and Parks has an array of holiday gifts that are sure to please everyone. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/giftguide to purchase cookbooks, wildflower and wildlife viewing guides, mugs, journals and more.
Outdoor gifts
Picking an outdoor gift is simple and inexpensive and are items that everyone that goes outdoors are sure to need and use. Some of these gifts include: Binoculars, gloves, hand warmers, hats, neck gators, face shields and socks are always welcome gifts for the outdoor person. Outdoor journals, pocket gun cleaning kits, dry bags, folding shovels, gun cases, hydration packs for hikers, a shell and bird belt, two way radios, portable or solar chargers, ice fishing equipment, gear bags, jerky and trail mix are useful and reasonably priced gifts.
Don’t forget other affordable stocking stuffers like duck, goose and deer calls, shooting sticks, gas cards, ear muffs, fillet knives, pocket-size knife sharpeners, flash lights, head lamps, light-weight glove liners and gun slings, to name a few more. And if all else fails, gifts cards from a favorite outdoor store are a sure bet.
Experience gifts
For the hard-to-buy-for person or family, consider an experience gift. Outdoor enthusiasts might love a chance to spend the day hiking or fishing at a beautiful park where you can purchase their lodging or camping fees, tubing, tanking or kayaking trips and trail rides at parks that provide that service. For the woman in your life, give a paid registration to the Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop to enhance their outdoor skills.
Gifts for kids
There are many creative gifts that parents or grandparents can put together that will thrill their young outdoor enthusiast. For young anglers, fishing rods and a loaded tackle box lead to hours of outdoor fun.
Any youngster would love to have a starter bow and arrow, there are even Nerf-brand bows and arrows to get even the youngest little shooter outside and shooting targets or purchase a Genesis bow that will provide years of archery shooting fun. Then head out to the public archery range at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area in North Platte to practice.
Let your up-and-coming turkey or waterfowl hunter make some noise with turkey or waterfowl calls. Sling shots, BB and air guns, and lots of targets can bring hours of fun and friendly family competitions. Always help youngsters learn correct safety and gun handling to get them on the right shooting path.
Virtual big game presentations
If you are a deer, elk or pronghorn hunter you may want to join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in December for virtual discussions on big game management via Zoom.
Game and Parks staff will talk about big game harvest results and season structure and will take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.
Zoom is a free app that can be downloaded to a web browser or mobile device. Participants are encouraged to submit questions during the presentation using Zoom’s chat feature.
Presentations discussing topics relevant to each region will be at 2 and 7 p.m. in each of Game and Parks’ four districts, so interested people can fit one of the times into their schedules.
Here in the southwest area, which includes North Platte and surrounding areas, the presentations will be on Dec. 17. Other district presentations will be held for the northeast district on Dec. 15, southeast on Dec. 16, and northwest on Dec. 18. All times will be Central, except the northwest will be Mountain.
To register for any of these presentations, visit the commission’s web site at outdoornebraska.gov/deer.
Mountain lion lottery application
Hunters wishing to apply for a 2021 mountain lion lottery permit have until Dec. 9 to do so. One permit per calendar year is available to Nebraska residents only via the lottery application. The bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.
The 2021 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit, will be Jan. 2 to Feb. 28. Before Feb. 28, the season will close immediately if either the annual harvest limit of four mountain lions or sublimit of two female mountain lions is reached. There will be 320 permits issued and hunting with dogs will not be allowed.
If the harvest limit is not reached in Season 1, an Auxiliary Season will be held March 13 to 31. The season will close immediately if either the harvest limit or sublimit is reached. Unsuccessful Season 1 hunters may apply to convert the permit to an Auxiliary Season permit. There will be one permit issued for each mountain lion remaining in the harvest limit. Hunting with dogs will be allowed.
Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. if mailing an application or by 11:59 p.m. if applying online on Dec. 9. Visit outdoornebraska.org to apply online or download an application at outdoornebraska.gov/mountainlionhunting. A $15 nonrefundable application fee must be submitted with each application.
A harvest will allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. This will reduce the population density in the Pine Ridge to one similar to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.
