Geiser: Prepare for upcoming hunting seasons

Preparing for upcoming seasons should be at the top of the list for hunters as some seasons are already open and others will begin soon. Preplanning will make hunting more enjoyable and will make sure equipment is ready to go before hitting the field.
Below is a reminder of items to do before hitting the field:
» Get a new Harvest Information Program number or HIP. Hunters may register 24 hours a day at outdoornebraska.ne.gov/hip or by calling 877-634-8687.
» Purchase new 2021 hunting and fishing licenses, stamps and park entry permits.
» Make arrangements for places to hunt with landowners and on public walk-in areas.
» Clean your rifles, shotguns and archery equipment, make sure they are all in good working condition.
» Get the ammo or arrows you will be using ahead of time.
» Sharpen your knives and gather all the items you need for field dressing.
» Round up all your hunting clothing, boots, hats, gloves and other items to make sure they all still fit and confirm that you have what you will need no matter what you are hunting.
Shooting before the season
Shooting trap, skeet or sporting clays are great ways to get a hunter primed up for the season. Practicing different shots and judging distances are a must and the shotgun range is a great place to get those skills ready for pheasants, grouse, waterfowl, turkey or whatever type of bird hunting you may do.
It is very important to pattern your shotgun to understand your pattern density and pellet strikes at a given range. Patterning can also give you a better idea of your gun’s effective range. Most shooting ranges have an area to pattern shotguns. Make sure to place a backstop behind the target and shoot at ranges in accordance with hunting situations.
Sight your rifle in now. By doing this early you will get extra practice, can make sure the firearm is properly working with the best cartridges to make your gun the most accurate. Shoot now and you will beat the rush for deer season.
Bow hunters that haven’t started hunting yet, you should be practicing daily with your bow and shooting broadheads to ensure your bow is tuned properly and sighted in. Also, try to shoot at different distances to help train your eyes and keep from getting complacent. Check your equipment thoroughly as you may need new strings, cables, silencers, etc. The last thing you want is to get to your stand on opening morning only to find faulty equipment from sitting idle too long.
Equipment maintenance
Other items we tend to forget about until right before we want to use them may need some maintenance. Be sure to think about all your equipment and its needs before the season.
Check your waders for wear and tear and leaks, waterproof your boots, and make sure your goose and duck calls have been properly cleaned and sound like they should.
Get a backpack for essentials like hand warmers, toilet paper, in-field gun cleaning supplies and a headlamp.
Don’t forget those decoys. Make sure to check and patch any floaters so they are ready for use. Touch up painting is also best done months before the season starts. Remember a little wax will help make those decoys glisten in the water.
Start doing repairs on blinds, tree stands and hunting pits so they are safe to use and ready to be put to use before they are needed.
Now is a great time to get in blinds and watch the deer activity. It is very interesting to watch the bucks, their antler development, and the transition from velvet to hard antlers. Turkeys will shift from summer to winter flocks — finding their patterns will help to bag a fall or winter turkey.
Get your youngsters into the field for some scouting or let them help with fixing blinds. They can gain some satisfaction from helping and they’ll know what to expect if they plan to hunt this season. Getting outside together is always a great way to spend quality time.
One of the most important things to getting ready for the season is to read up on your rules and regulations. Brush up on your waterfowl and animal identification so you are a knowledgeable hunter and harvest only the animals you should. The 2021 “Big Game,” “Small Game,” “Waterfowl,” “Early Teal” and the “Turkey” guides along with the “Public Access Atlas” are all available online at outdoornebraska.gov or at the North Platte Game and Parks office and local vendors.
With some pre-season planning you will be ready to thoroughly enjoy all the hunting seasons.
Hunter education
Successful completion of a firearm hunter education course is required for all Nebraska hunters ages 12 to 29 who hunt any species with a firearm or air gun. Bowhunter education is required for all Nebraska hunters ages 12 to 29 who hunt deer, elk, antelope or mountain sheep with bow and arrow or crossbow.
Hunters younger than the age of 12 who have not yet completed a hunter education course must be accompanied by licensed hunter ages 19 and older. If the accompanying hunter is 19 to 29 years old, he or she must have completed hunter education and carry proof of successful completion while hunting.
Anyone age 12 or older who has not completed a firearm hunter education and/or bowhunter education course may obtain an apprentice hunter education exemption certificate. This certificate provides novice hunters an opportunity to hunt and receive training from experienced hunters before completing a hunter education course. The certificate may be obtained once in a lifetime — it expires on Dec. 31, and may be renewed once to complete a full year.
Nebraska offers both online and traditional classroom courses. To find the class that’s right for you visit outdoornebraska.org and click the education tab.
Collegiate shotgun shoot
Starting Friday and running through Sunday is the eighth annual Prairie Circuit Classic Champion Shoot for teams from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Wyoming.
The annual shoot is held every year the last weekend in September and is hosted by the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture team. The event will be at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club near Lake Maloney south of North Platte.
There are approximately 208 college students signed up to shoot 400-rounds each at trap, skeet and sporting clays during the three-day event.
The public is invited to watch. Food vendors will be on site for meals and snacks.