Geiser: Prepare for upcoming hunting seasons

It is very important to pattern your shotgun to understand your pattern density and pellet strikes at a given range. Patterning can also give you a better idea of your gun’s effective range. Most shooting ranges have an area to pattern shotguns. Make sure to place a backstop behind the target and shoot at ranges in accordance with hunting situations.

Sight your rifle in now. By doing this early you will get extra practice, can make sure the firearm is properly working with the best cartridges to make your gun the most accurate. Shoot now and you will beat the rush for deer season.

Bow hunters that haven’t started hunting yet, you should be practicing daily with your bow and shooting broadheads to ensure your bow is tuned properly and sighted in. Also, try to shoot at different distances to help train your eyes and keep from getting complacent. Check your equipment thoroughly as you may need new strings, cables, silencers, etc. The last thing you want is to get to your stand on opening morning only to find faulty equipment from sitting idle too long.

Equipment maintenance

Other items we tend to forget about until right before we want to use them may need some maintenance. Be sure to think about all your equipment and its needs before the season.