Geiser: Programs assist those in need of venison

According to nutritiondata.com , 100 grams of ground, pan-broiled venison has 187 calories, compared to 246 for the same portion of 80% lean pan-broiled ground beef. Venison has 26.5 grams of protein, compared to beefs 24, and 8.2 grams of total fat to beefs 15.9. Venison is also low in sodium.

Hunters Helping the Hungry is a program that allows hunters to donate whole field-dressed deer at participating processors to be distributed by charitable organizations and food pantries statewide. Without enough cash contributions, the program must limit deer donations and the amount of food provided for those in need of meals in Nebraska.

When you go to the Game and Parks web page to buy a permit or park sticker, you will be asked if you would like to donate to Hunters Helping the Hungry. Any amount can be tagged for a donation. If everyone who purchased a hunting or fishing permit or park permit would graciously donate one dollar, there would be plenty of funding for this program. You don’t need to purchase a permit or be a hunter to give a tax deductible gift. A donation of $1 provides two people meals; $10 provides 22 meals; $25 provides 56 meals and $50 provides 111 meals to those in need.